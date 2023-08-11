Apprentice appreciation

Gayletha Nichols is director of the Santa Fe Opera’s Apprentice Singer Program. 

The odds were daunting: 44 out of 1,058. Only 4 percent of the educated, talented, trained, and hopeful opera singers from around the world were selected as Santa Fe Opera apprentices this season.

If you think college admission applications are intimidating, imagine these requirements. Gayletha Nichols, director of the Santa Fe Opera’s Apprentice Singer Program, outlined the process: First, applicants submit two videos of pianist-accompanied arias recorded in a single take, with no editing, effects, or, presumably, AI allowed. Second, prospective apprentices are winnowed to 300, who prepare four different arias for live auditions where their singing and acting skills are observed and evaluated.

