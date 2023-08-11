Apprentice appreciation

The odds were daunting: 44 out of 1,058. Only 4 percent of the educated, talented, trained, and hopeful opera singers from around the world were selected as Santa Fe Opera apprentices this season.
If you think college admission applications are intimidating, imagine these requirements. Gayletha Nichols, director of the Santa Fe Opera’s Apprentice Singer Program, outlined the process: First, applicants submit two videos of pianist-accompanied arias recorded in a single take, with no editing, effects, or, presumably, AI allowed. Second, prospective apprentices are winnowed to 300, who prepare four different arias for live auditions where their singing and acting skills are observed and evaluated.
After a tense week of waiting, 44 applicants are offered spots in one of the best opera training programs in the world.
“In 1957, [Santa Fe Opera founder] John Crosby established an apprentice program at Santa Fe Opera as a bridge between academia and the profession,” Nichols says. “Now, nearly every major opera house in America has one. They are essential to ensuring a future for opera.”
SFO apprentices are offered vocal coaching and master classes with world-class artists as well as two days of auditions in front of international opera companies and artist managers, participation in the chorus, and a chance to sing featured, supporting, and cover (understudy) roles in mainstage productions. Hopefully, doors to opera careers and sometimes stardom open to those who are part of the apprentice program.
The price of fame
Starting a career as a young opera singer comes with a price — and it can be exorbitant. Many hold down one or two part-time jobs and juggle college tuition and living expenses, private vocal coaching, language lessons (the average apprentice can sing in five languages), travel to auditions, and gowns and tuxes for concerts. But this is where the angels come in: Without generous donors who are committed to opera, there would be no apprentices. And without apprentices, opera might wither and die.
Ben Brady, 32, a bass-baritone who recently sang the role of the evil giant Fafner in Wagner’s Ring Cycle in Dayton, Ohio, is a second-time apprentice (two times is the SFO limit).
“The first year, I was barely under the radar. I was swimming in a big stream with no chance in the spotlight,” Brady says. “I got to [perform] at the end, and that’s when I got noticed and encouraged. They wanted this second year to be my launch.”
And what a launch it is. In Pelléas et Mélisande, he is the physician, appearing onstage for long stretches as he ministers to the ailing King Arkel and provides oxygen through a mask. On August 18, he will have the experience of singing the Arkel role before an SFO audience.
“I try not to think about Arkel and to be in physician mode,” he says of preparing for his roles. “Today is a doctor day, and tomorrow is Arkel day.”
His description of preparing for Arkel is both candid and surprisingly moving. “I have a very personal connection to Arkel. My dad passed away from ALS 10 years ago, and my mom and I were his caregivers,” he says. “Like Arkel, he was in a wheelchair with a breathing mask. I got emotional when the role was explained to me. At one point, I rest my head on my hand the way my grandmother used to do when she also was in a wheelchair.”
Brady says that, as a big guy, he’s cramped in the wheelchair while having to make room for his expression as a singer. Director Netia Jones described Arkel to him as a grumpy character who is short with people. “That’s true, but I also think Arkel has a weird optimism — he’s either fooling himself or is a bit delusional. He feels guilty about how his grandson turned out, and pins all his hopes on the new baby,” he says.
Brady performed in musicals before studying classical singing. “I was a theater guy first, and I also made my own pop or rock music. I was in Suits of Steel in the Bay area — it’s on Spotify — and I did the writing, singing, and played keyboards,” he says.
Following his appearances at the SFO, he’s been offered the role of Judge Turpin in Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. And then, perhaps Germany, where more than 80 professional opera companies offer vast opportunities for singers who deal perpetually with the uncertainties of the freelance life. “You can work and grow there and get employment with benefits,” he says.
All in a day’s work
Gretchen Krupp, a dramatic mezzo-soprano, is also a second-time SFO apprentice. On her first day when she arrived in late May, she sat for wig measurements and started coaching for her role as Mary in The Flying Dutchman. Krupp, age 30, has the voluminous voice and imposing presence that are suited to Wagner’s operas. As Mary, Krupp makes a powerful impression in her SFO debut as she climbs up a ladder and stands, smoking, while directing the workers in a factory below.
Krupp says these roles require discipline — and not just for her voice. “I tend not to eat before a performance because we are corseted up and you don’t want to have a full stomach, which makes it hard to expand your breath,” she says. “I have a large head and a small mouth, so if I open my mouth too wide when I sing my jaw can tighten and mess with my throat. I walk a lot, swim, and stretch to stay in shape and be physically strong. At Indiana University, I broke my ankle a week before tech week. I sang the whole show sitting in the wings and a colleague walked it while I sang.”
About a month after the break, she played the witch in Hansel and Gretel. “They put a material slip over the boot to make it less conspicuous,” she says, laughing.
Krupp’s dream role is Fricka, the wife of Wotan, the main protagonist in Wagner’s Ring Cycle, and after her time at SFO, she will sing it at the Atlanta Opera. If all goes according to plan, she will continue in the Wagnerian repertoire. She was encouraged when she was a grand finalist and one of the top nine singers at the Metropolitan Opera’s National Council auditions. “I sang with the Met orchestra,” she says. “And that feels like winning to me!”
Judith Fein is an award-winning travel journalist who has written for 130 publications and is an opera librettist currently working on Mariette in Ecstasy.