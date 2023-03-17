'The Hours': A woman's whole life in a single day

Renée Fleming (foreground) and Kelli O’Hara in The Hours, photo Evan Zimmerman, courtesy Metropolitan Opera

When The Hours, a new opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Greg Pierce, had its world stage premiere at the Metropolitan Opera in November 2022, no one was surprised that it sold well; it featured the stellar trio of soprano Renée Fleming, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, and Broadway star Kelli O’Hara in the three central roles. The surprise was the overwhelmingly positive audience response to the piece, which prompted the Met to schedule The Hours in its upcoming season as well, something almost unheard of with a new opera.

For Fleming, who developed the concept of pairing the subject and the composer, it’s part of a personal mission to help create new work on contemporary topics that resonate for current audiences. “The art form needs to catch up to the era,” she says. “It’s important to see things at the Met that show issues such as AIDS and the various sexualities explored in The Hours.”

Composer Kevin Puts, photo David White
Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, and Joyce DiDonato in The Hours; photo Evan Zimmerman, courtesy Metropolitan Opera 