When visitors to the Santa Fe Opera hear there are more than 700 employees working during the season, they’re impressed. When they hear that 70 are full-time, year-round employees, they’re surprised. In the company’s early decades, the year-round contingent was small, but these days it definitely takes a village to create an opera metropolis here every summer. Here are snapshot views of what 12 such villagers were doing during a week in late January, preparing for the 2022 season and beyond.
Chelsea Antrim Dennis, Director of Production
Dennis directs the opera’s largest department, overseeing 20 year-round employees and about 200 more during the height of the production calendar. Her domain includes the stage management, scenery, properties, scenic artists, lighting, costumes, audio/visual, and wigs and makeup functions. However, even with the big load of five new productions in the 2022 season, she’s already spending a significant amount of time on the years beyond.
“This is our budget week, so we’re revising our forecast for this year and updating budgets for 2023 and 2024, since the opera works on a three-year rolling budget cycle,” she says. “We’re also looking at different schedule configurations for 2024 and reviewing repertory options for 2025.”
Dennis and her team also are getting in touch with the directors and designers for 2023, to make sure they understand how the rotating repertory schedule and the unique aspects of the theater will affect their work. “There’s no fly system, which most theaters have, and very little space in the wings,” Dennis says. “Even designers who’ve worked at outdoor stages usually haven’t had to cope with the wind and storms we have here.
“We’re making travel arrangements for one of the 2023 designers to be here next month, to do a live test onstage for a particularly challenging part of their production concept. All the talking on the phone and video meetings doesn’t make it as real as it needs to be sometimes.”
David Lomelí, Chief Artistic Officer
Lomelí is one of the opera’s newest staff members, coming on board a year ago after the disappointingly brief tenure of Alexander Neef as the company’s artistic director. “It’s a big proposition,” he says when asked to describe his job. “I’m the guardian or main point of reference for the company’s artistic presence.”
One of the priorities for Lomelí and his two-person staff right now is working on visa applications for foreign performers, especially with the memories of 2021’s last-minute substitutions in several leading roles still fresh. “It’s a very complicated process nowadays,” he says. “We are international by design and that means visas. We’re working on one today for Iván López-Reynoso, the conductor for The Barber of Seville.
“My artistic team and I have also been putting together a proposal for our artistic vision and the logistics we’d need to achieve it.” Very large works are part of the plan (“We are not chickening out on the big Verdi, the big Strauss, or the big Wagner!”) as is hiring conductors, directors, and singers further in advance. “We’re working now as far out as 2026,” Lomelí says. “When I arrived, 2023 and 2024 had pieces that needed to be filled in, so 2025 will be my first season from scratch.”
Two commissioned works are in process, as is an upcoming American premiere by someone he describes as “a world genius.” One of the commissions has a social justice aspect, with a Pulitzer Prize-winner writing the libretto. “It’s not an immigration or racial opera,” he says, “It’s very subtle. So we’re talking a lot about the nuances.”
Scouting is also a major part of his job. “I travel a lot to hear people and to judge competitions,” Lomelí says. “Right now, I’m just back from judging the Metropolitan Opera auditions in Mexico and inSan Francisco.”
Mike Ortiz, Technical Director
Most of us organize our workdays in 60-minute hours. Not so Ortiz, who thinks in 90-minute segments. For the opera’s complex rotating repertory schedule to work properly, each production must be able to be completely removed from the stage in no more than 90 minutes and be put back onstage in the same amount of time. “At its base level, my job is to work with my team to figure out how to achieve each scenic designer’s artistic vision,” Ortiz says, “while making them all work within the 90-minute timeframe.”
There’s a further complication — where the scenery units for the five productions go and in what sequence in order to make all the rapid change-overs work. “It’s like a three-dimensional Tetris game,” Ortiz says. “We use an architectural drafting program called AutoCAD to create drawings of all the pieces and then can manipulate each one in a virtual environment to help figure it out. I’ve been spending a lot of time this week on this issue.”
The words “scene shop” may imply a manufacturing facility, but Ortiz says that what they do is much more like building several very different prototypes each year. And sometimes the confluence of two different designs creates an unusual challenge, as it does in 2022. “We have one production that uses a turntable and another that has a large platform that tracks up and down stage,” he says. For the latter, the stage floor has to have a built-in winch and actual tracks for the platform’s wheels; the former requires two motors in the trap room underneath the stage.
“We’re trying to figure out whether the track can stay onstage for the other productions,” Ortiz says. “Will the turntable make noise as it moves over the track? The motors for it also can’t stay in the trap room for other productions, so taking them out and putting them back in becomes part of the 90-minute timespan.”
Blair Gulledge, Costume Director
The costume department is the largest subset of the overall production operation, with 65 to 70 employees, including the apprentices, during the height of the season and about 40 volunteers. Gulledge says the involvement of the latter is critical to her shop’s success. “We couldn’t get the season done without them. Many have been with us for years, and they’re responsible for so many of the finishing touches on the costumes,” she says. “We get a big jolt of energy and enthusiasm when the apprentices arrive and another when the volunteers start working.”
This year Gulledge and her staff are seeing pandemic-related impacts during their current interviews and portfolio reviews with apprentice applicants. “People haven’t had as much hands-on training as they would have gotten a couple of years ago,” she says. “We’ll work on helping them close that gap this summer, since this is an educational program and it’s important for us to meet their needs. It does mean that we can’t give them quite as much to do as we would have in the past, so we’re figuring out how we’ll make that work.”
In addition to aspects of knowledge and technique, Gulledge and her colleagues also try to gauge a so-called soft skill in the applicants. “It’s surprising how much emotional acuity you have to have to do this well,” she says. “Our canvas isn’t really fabric, it’s people who have emotions and vulnerabilities that you have to manage while still getting the job done. Sometimes it’s with the singers in the dressing room, and sometimes it’s with a designer, when you have to explain that a design that they love just won’t work on the person who’ll be wearing it.”
The costume shop staff feel like they’ve really done their job when a singer feels strong and confident onstage and in costume, not just when the sewing is finished. “It can be something as small as adding a detail to their costume that the audience never sees,” she says, “but it helps ground them and leads to the best performance. Something we hear a lot and totally understand is, ‘I don’t really feel the character until I put the costume on.’”
Kristi Johnson, Associate Costume Director
While the number 90 dominates Mike Ortiz’s thinking, for Johnson the number is 437. That’s the total number of costumes needed for the five productions in the 2022 season, and about 300 will be built between now and July.
“Each fall we go to New York for a month or six weeks,” says Johnson, “where we’ve rented a studio and have meetings with all the designers. We pick the fabrics and the trims and start shopping. Occasionally we can start making costumes there, but not often.”
Costume construction begins in shops outside Santa Fe, especially for the chorus costumes. “Most of what I’ve been doing recently is assembling the information packets to send out and get bids on their construction,” Johnson says. Specific detail is provided for each component of a costume. For a woman’s costume in Falstaff, that means six different pieces. Working from the skin out they are a corset, petticoat, bumroll [a fabric roll that holds the skirt out from the body in the back], chemise, bodice, and skirt.
“Most of the principal costumes get made here in Santa Fe,” says Johnson, “starting two or three weeks before rehearsals begin. It’s late, but we can make it work because we do muslin mock-ups for many of the costumes which the designer and director can see right away before we start. From there it’s a leap to the finish line.”
Tracy Armagost, Production & Recruiting Coordinator
Managing the recruitment and hiring of the production department’s 200 seasonal employees is Armagost’s main function. “We’ll get around 700 applications most years, so there’s a lot of coordination involved,” she says. “I’m the link between candidates and the department heads who make the decisions.”
The opera starts taking applications for production positions in December, and Armagost is now sending out contracts to those from past years it wants to invite back. “Some of the professional staff have been with us for many years,” she says, “and the apprentices can do up to three seasons. In the second and third, they get more responsibility and help guide the first-years as part of a mentoring program, which is great.”
This week and next Armagost also is setting up the preliminary design meetings between the directors and the scenic, costume, and projection designers for the 2023 season. Yes, you read that right, 2023. The opera’s production calendar calls for the first set of meetings in March or April, 15 or 16 months before the productions open, with a final design presentation on site in Santa Fe during the summer season.
Amaris Puzak, Assistant Properties Director
“This week we’ve been spending a lot of time interviewing candidates for seasonal jobs and reviewing their portfolios,” Puzak says. “Our department has four year-round employees, and we’ll have 34 at the height of the season — 25 professional hires and five apprentices, two carpenters, two crafts people, and a painter.”
The carpenters will build things like tables and chairs, while the crafts work involves soft goods and paper goods, things like upholstery and adding leaves to trees. “There’s so much detail in what we do. We hardly ever buy anything that goes straight onstage. Just about everything is painted or adapted somehow.”
When the props shop goes shopping, it takes a Santa Fe first point of view. “We love to buy locally whenever we can,” Puzak says, “so we spend lots of time in antique shops and consignment stores around town. We buy online or from out of town only when we can’t find it locally.”
Every season brings unusual challenges and for 2022 one of the most unique involves The Barber of Seville. “We’re working on getting six barber chairs,” she says, “and then we have to adapt them, because they have to be rolled on and off stage.” Her most memorable challenge? “For The Daughter of the Regiment in 2015 we had two weeks to find 20 sets of antlers, all in different specific sizes, to be mounted on a wall. We finally found them in a taxidermy shop in Albuquerque.”
Mark Edlund, Scenic Charge
Right now, Edlund is focused on finishing two big carving projects, which he and his team get underway as early as possible because the process is so time-consuming. They’re using a material called XPS foam, which is painted and sealed after it is carved. And they’re also using a new technology to help with one of the projects, an enormous head of the composer Gioachino Rossini.
“The designer gave us a model, which we scanned and then had a company with a special computerized machine to cut two-inch layers of foam into a rough profile,” Edlund says. “It saved us an incredible amount of time, compared to starting on a giant block of foam. There are 120 slices of foam, because the head needs to be 20 feet tall.”
This week Edlund also is wrapping up carving a column of ice for Tristan und Isolde. “I’ll carve for a while, send him a photo, hear back from him, carve some more, and send another picture until it’s done. The ice column is about 4 feet high, on top of a base piece, with a trick in it. One side is solid-looking, and the other is melted, and as it rotates it looks like it’s melting onstage.
“We’ll cast it in clear acrylic once the carving is done,” he says. “It’s a tricky piece — it has to be light so the motors can turn it, which means it needs to be hollow, and making a mold for a hollow piece is a challenge. Once the carving is finished, we’ll make a rubber mold of it, then add a fiberglass mold on top of it to support the rubber, and finally pour the clear acrylic inside the double mold.”
Kirk LeBlanc, Properties Artisan
We tend to think of theater props as things like letters, flowers, champagne glasses, and muskets. But they’re not all small — LeBlanc is spending much of February building an altar for Carmen that’s 6 1/2 feet tall and 6 feet wide. “It’s modeled on an altar in a Peruvian Catholic Church,” he says. “The scene shop built the framework, and now I’m working on the façade. The actual altar is about 20 feet tall, and we’ll make this one look bigger than it is by using a design technique called forced perspective.”
Sometimes a scenic designer will send design sketches, but for the altar, it was photographs and a description of how and where it would be used. “Right now, I’m laying out all the little decorative components, starting with pieces we have, like scrollwork that could be repurposed and rosettes,” LeBlanc says. “It looks like a big jigsaw puzzle. We’ll figure out what sections need to be fabricated and start on those later this week. Then most of it will get covered in gold leaf.”
LeBlanc especially enjoys the creativity involved with his work — there’s no instruction book or online source to consult for how to build an old Peruvian altar replica for theatrical use. “There are often many different ways we could build something,” he says, “and our job is to figure out which one is the best given our circumstances and what the prop needs to do.”
Hunter Lloyd, Scenic Artist & Props Artisan
“I’ve been working on two sculpted pieces,” Lloyd says. “For The Barber of Seville, it’s the giant head of Rossini. It should be a really fun show. The other one is for Carmen, and you’ll have to buy a ticket to find out what that one is.”
Lloyd does a lot of carving (usually in foam) and sculpting to create hand props as well as larger elements that are part of the scenic designs. Then comes the painting. “The process is different than house painting, because the audience isn’t as close to it,” he says, “but we employ the same full-finish techniques that you would see in high-end properties.
“One big difference is that we rarely paint anything a single, flat color. Almost everything gets multiple colors and several layers. That’s partly for aesthetic reasons and partly because we have to deal with the weather. We rain proof things as best we can and make them sturdy enough to get through a rotating repertory season and then be reused here in the future or rented out to other companies.”
Brianna Fristoe, Costume Collections Manager & Outreach Coordinator
While more than 100 people work on creating costumes for the season, just one deals with what they’ve left behind. Fristoe’s job starts after each production’s final curtain with sending costumes to the dry cleaner, and then adding them to the company’s extensive inventory when they come back.
“We have about 9,000 square feet of storage space with about 40 different productions in stock,” she says. There’s also a large supply of more generic pieces that can be pulled and adapted for soldiers, peasants, servants, and the like in various productions. “That translates to about 5,000 costumes, so a big part of my job is like being the librarian and keeping track of them all.”
What has she been doing recently? “I’ve been packing and unpacking boxes of costumes all week,” Fristoe says with a laugh. “Just about all fall and winter, in fact. Right now, it’s The Marriage of Figaro costumes, which are going to another American company for performances this spring. When we rent a complete production, I’ll travel there for the fittings for the principal singers, and then again to make sure the costumes come back in good shape after it closes.”
The opera rents complete productions and individual pieces to theater companies and universities as well as other companies nationally and internationally. The one thing it doesn’t do is rent to individuals, so it’s not a place to go for your Halloween costume this year. On the other hand, as Fristoe points out, “We do have a costume and props sale every two or three years, so it is possible to acquire one that way.”
Gina Dennis, Housing Director
As befits a major international festival, several hundred of the opera’s summer employees are from out of town or out of the country. Figuring out where they all sleep is the job of Dennis and her two-person, year-round staff.
It’s no small task — the opera rents about 150 properties each summer for its conductors, directors, designers, soloists, orchestra members, and production staff, some of whom start arriving as early as January. “This week we’re processing lots of the agreements with the artists we find housing for, which set out our policies and expectations,” Dennis says.
It’s a job she describes as part real estate and part social work, matching available housing with needs that often involve spouses, children, allergies, and pets. “Our job is taking care of everyone’s needs as best we can,” she says, “so they can do their jobs to the best of their abilities.”
“We’ve also been out in the field this week seeing houses that might be good fits for us,” she says. “Some of the owners have been renting to us for 20 or 25 years, but we always need to find new places, especially with the competition from places like Airbnb.”
There’s also a little-known flip side to the housing equation. The opera owns a 50-unit apartment building not far from Trader Joe’s. “Twelve of the units are rented to year-round tenants,” Dennis explains, “and the others are reserved for the opera’s use. That’s where most of the technical apprentices stay.” ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.