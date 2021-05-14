A tri-state opry house tour

As the weather warms up and businesses start to reopen, it’s a great time to start planning a road trip that will take in some of the region’s historic opera houses. Here are four of the possibilities.
New Mexico
The most uniquely designed opera house in the state isn’t the Santa Fe Opera, it’s the García Opera House in Socorro. It was built by Francesca García, widow of a local businessman, and opened in 1887. The adobe building has massive, curved walls, and the interior sports one of the few raked stages still in existence in the United States. (The stage slopes downhill toward the audience.) It’s now a National Historic Site and is owned and operated by the García Opera House Foundation. 575-835-8211
The town of Pinos Altos sprang up almost immediately after gold was discovered in nearby Bear Creek in 1860, and an opera house wasn’t far behind. After the gold ran out, the Pinos Altos Opera House sat abandoned for decades, then it was renovated a few years ago along with the neighboring Buckhorn Saloon. Pinos Altos is 8.5 miles north of Silver City in Southwestern New Mexico. 575-538-9911, buckhornsaloonandoperahouse.com
Arizona
At one time, there were more than 100 Elks Club opera houses around the country; today there’s just one, in Prescott, a historic mining town about 100 miles north of Phoenix. The Elks Lodge #330 Opera House was built in 1905 and restored in 2016. The first capital of territorial Arizona, Prescott boasts three museums and many historic buildings in downtown’s Whiskey Row, including The Palace, Arizona’s oldest saloon. 928-756-2844, prescottelkstheatre.org
Colorado
The Central City Opera is the state’s most famous Old West opera house, but there are several others, including the Tabor Opera House in Leadville. Silver magnate Horace Tabor (“The Bonanza King of Leadville”) built it at a breakneck pace in less than three months during 1879. (Opening night ticket sales were slow, due to the competition of hanging across the street but picked up after that.) After a complex history of owners, functions, and interior reconfigurations, the City of Leadville bought the theater in 2016 and has embarked on a major renovation campaign. The Tabor plans to reopen for tours in late May. 719-486-8409, taboroperahouse.net
