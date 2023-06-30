A toast to 'Tosca'

Leah Hawkins as Tosca and Reginald Smith Jr. as Scarpia in Act Two of Tosca, in which he agrees to let her imprisoned lover Cavaradossi go free if she will have sex with him. Smith Jr. says the production “has a new face, a new kind of energy.” Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
In the world of professional wrestling, it would be a no-holds-barred cage match with no time limit until a victor was crowned. In the (slightly) more genteel world of professional opera, it’s the epic confrontation between the title character and the police chief Scarpia that drives Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca toward its inevitable conclusion.
Two dynamic young singers who are building impressive careers — soprano Leah Hawkins and baritone Reginald Smith Jr. — take on the iconic roles in the Santa Fe Opera production this summer. Both have warm, expansive personalities and both were able to find a few minutes between rehearsals to talk joyfully about their career paths and the challenges involved with their characters.
For years, Hawkins was convinced she’d never sing Tosca. “I was a mezzo-soprano all the way through graduate school,” she explained. “As I made the transition to soprano, I was thinking that my voice might not go that way and if it did, I probably wouldn’t sing it until I was much, much older. It came up much sooner than I thought it would [at Opera Memphis in January 2023], and I never dreamed I’d do it again so quickly.”
As a baritone with his vocal and physical gifts, Smith Jr. (who requested the “Jr.” stay with his last name) seems to have been born to play Scarpia, at least to everyone except his mother. “‘Why are you always playing the bad guys?’ she said when I told her about it. I said, ‘Maybe I just like being bad.’” [The laughter that followed this statement undercut the possibility.]
There’s one difference with this role, however. “It’s one of the few times that the bad guy finally gets what’s coming to him,” he points out. Usually, the baritone is still alive when the opera ends, no matter how bad he’s been, but as Scarpia, Smith Jr. finally gets the chance to perform a death scene, and a protracted one at that, at least compared to the fast demises of Tosca and Cavaradossi, her lover.
Pushing Beyond the Stereotypes
Tosca and Scarpia are roles that come with specific adjectives forever welded to them — “jealous” for the former and “sadistic” for the latter are two of the most common — and with audience members who come into performances with very specific ideas about how they should be sung and acted.
Both soloists are determined to push beyond the constraints these expectations can create. “I think Tosca is different from the others for Scarpia; she’s more special,” says Smith Jr. “Now that she’s in his private chambers, he really wants to milk the situation.
“Her discomfort is arousing to him — it’s that prey-and-predator type of situation. And I think that lends itself to more variations of color in terms of dramatic intent and also vocal intent. He may be charming and appealing to someone, at least at first.”
In developing a multidimensional Tosca, one of Hawkins’ goals involves a word not often associated with the character: humor. “I like the idea of giving her a sense of humor that comes through at times. She’s not always being 100% serious,” she says. “There’s a joking part of her as well. I also like finding this more sensual, sexy side of her, especially when she’s with Cavaradossi.
“Instead of being this grand diva who no one can talk to and no one can approach, I think she’s like most of us opera singers: a down-to-earth human being. She’s someone you could approach and have real conversations with.”
Singing the Praises of Rehearsal
“This has been a really exciting work environment and a really productive one as well,” says Smith Jr. “The conductor, John Fiore, and director, Keith Warner, are fantastic. They give you room to explore and to work with your colleagues, but they also make sure you have good guidelines and parameters.”
Hawkins agrees, adding, “The atmosphere is just so supportive and honest. Reginald stopped [in a rehearsal] today and asked me, ‘Is that OK, the way I touched you?’ and I said absolutely. Everyone is just so open to each other’s ideas because it feels like we’re portraying real people. I’m wide open to try anything because I feel so comfortable.”
Leah Hawkins on Discovering Opera
Hawkins says she knew practically from birth that she wanted to sing for a living. What kind of music she would focus on was decided when she was in the sixth grade and saw her first opera, Carmen at Opera Philadelphia.
“I didn’t like the opera itself, and I remember being very angry that she died. But I went home and told my parents, ‘Whatever that thing was I just saw, I want to learn how to do that.’ So they said ‘OK, if you want to learn how to sing opera, you need a voice teacher.’ We found one by going to a restaurant where they had all these business cards tacked on a wall, and one was for a voice teacher. I grabbed it, and they called her, and I started studying!”
And Reginald Smith Jr.
Smith attended an arts-focused high school in Atlantaand grew up wanting to become a choral music director. His first opera experience was attending the final dress rehearsal of Tosca at the Atlanta Opera.
“I thought, well, sure if I can get out of school for half of the day, why not? Seeing Tosca was a revelation for me because in the role of Scarpia was the great baritone Donnie Ray Albert. I didn’t know there were African American men who were making a career in opera. It just struck a chord within me, and I thought, ‘This is really interesting; it could be really fun to do this.’”
Cool Credits
For Hawkins: Desdemona in 7 Deaths of Maria Callas with the Paris Opera, Berlin Opera, Bavarian State Opera, and Munich Opera Festival; Musetta in La Bohème and Louise in X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X (upcoming) with the Metropolitan Opera; soprano soloist in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera orchestra (upcoming)
For Smith Jr.: Jim in Porgy and Bess with the Metropolitan Opera, baritone soloist in Beethoven Symphony No. 9 with the San Francisco Orchestra, Uncle Paul in Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Amonasro in Aida with Lyric Opera of Chicago (upcoming), and the title role in Falstaff with Houston Grand Opera (upcoming)
What They’re Saying …
“Leah Hawkins made a breakout hit [as] the Strawberry Woman in Porgy and Bess. The character’s haunting arietta is only a few minutes long, but Hawkins stopped the show with her radiant good humor and audaciously sensuous phrasing.” — Opera News
“Vocally and dramatically impressive was the young soprano Leah Hawkins, who pulled off two wildly contrasting characters [in Terence Blanchard’s Champion]: the vindictive Cousin Blanche, raising and punishing the child Emile Griffith, and Emile’s wife, Sadie.” — The Washington Post
“Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. [is] a passionate performer who showed his mettle in an aria from Verdi’s Falstaff and “Oh, Lawd Jesus, heah my prayer” from Louis Gruenberg’s The Emperor Jones, an opera [from 1933] that incorporates jazz and spirituals.” — The New York Times
“[Smith has] one of the most exciting baritone sounds to come along in years … thrillingly dramatic.” — Opera News
The Finale
Since he dies before the tenor and the soprano in the opera, we’ll give the baritone the final word in print. “This is going to be a really exciting production,” he says. “It has a lot of the traditional elements that most people expect, but there are also twists and turns that will keep them on their toes. It has a new face, a new kind of energy, with it being set around 100 years ago, instead of in the powdered-wig era.”