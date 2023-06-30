A toast to 'Tosca'

Leah Hawkins as Tosca and Reginald Smith Jr. as Scarpia in Act Two of Tosca, in which he agrees to let her imprisoned lover Cavaradossi go free if she will have sex with him. Smith Jr. says the production “has a new face, a new kind of energy.” Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

In the world of professional wrestling, it would be a no-holds-barred cage match with no time limit until a victor was crowned. In the (slightly) more genteel world of professional opera, it’s the epic confrontation between the title character and the police chief Scarpia that drives Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca toward its inevitable conclusion.

Two dynamic young singers who are building impressive careers — soprano Leah Hawkins and baritone Reginald Smith Jr. — take on the iconic roles in the Santa Fe Opera production this summer. Both have warm, expansive personalities and both were able to find a few minutes between rehearsals to talk joyfully about their career paths and the challenges involved with their characters.

A toast to 'Tosca'

Leah Hawkins as Tosca and Reginald Smith Jr. as Scarpia in Act Two of Tosca, in which he agrees to let her imprisoned lover Cavaradossi go free if she will have sex with him. Smith Jr. says the production “has a new face, a new kind of energy.” Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
A toast to 'Tosca'

Leah Hawkins is working on bringing out new aspects of her characterization in the Santa Fe staging. Photo by Kerry Hallihan
A toast to 'Tosca'

Reginald Smith Jr. is performing Scarpia for the first time in this production
A toast to 'Tosca'

 The chilling moment at the end of Act III when Tosca discovers that Scarpia deceived her about letting Cavaradossi go free after a supposedly fake execution. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

Recommended for you