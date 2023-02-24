The Austrian music critic Julius Korngold must have been clairvoyant when he gave his second son the middle name Wolfgang. Erich Wolfgang Korngold went on to become a celebrated composer of Hollywood film scores, but first he was one of the most astonishing child prodigies the music world has known since Mozart, playing four-hand piano arrangements with his father at age five, composing his own music at seven, and writing a complete ballet, The Snowman, as an 11-year-old, which was successfully performed by the Vienna Court Opera.
Korngold’s greatest stage success came with his opera Die Tote Stadt (The Dead City), which was completed when he was 23. A fierce bidding war among dozens of European companies for the world premiere rights ended with an agreement that it would open simultaneously in both Cologne and Hamburg, Germany, on Dec. 4, 1920. It became one of the most frequently staged operas of the 1920s, practically vanished from sight after the Nazis came to power in 1933 (the Korngolds were Jewish), and is now being rediscovered on both sides of the Atlantic, with an upcoming new production by Denver-based Opera Colorado, opening on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Die Tote Stadt is to German opera what Puccini’s Turandot is to the Italian repertory, with both boasting a lush, late-Romantic quality that also includes some modernist tendencies. The Colorado staging features a strong cast, with tenor Jonathan Burton as Paul, a young painter obsessively mourning his recently deceased wife Marie, and soprano Sara Gartland as Marietta, who bears a striking resemblance to Marie and who helps Paul “see and understand” the impact of his grief, in a long, hallucinatory dream sequence.
Director Chas Rader-Shieber often works wonders with such unusual works. His staging here will feature new scenery and costumes designed by Robert Perdziola; Opera Colorado Music Director Ari Pelto conducts. American productions of Die Tote Stadt have been clustered around the coasts, so this is a rare opportunity for those of us in fly-over country to see it in person.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Tuesday, Feb. 28, and March 3, 2 p.m. March 5, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1385 Curtis St., Denver, $39-$210, 303-468-2030, operacolorado.org