'Rusalka' 101

Antonín Dvořák's "lyrical fairy tale" receives its first Santa Fe Opera production, opening on Saturday, July 22. It's best known today for its plot, which was largely derived from Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid, and the title character's "Song to the Moon," but the entire score is filled with stunningly beautiful music.

Some superb DNA comes along with the new production of Rusalka that opens at the Santa Fe Opera on Saturday, July 22. It’s the direct descendant of director David Pountney’s 1983 mounting at the English National Opera, one of the Czech opera’s true landmark stagings.

It was called “a production of immense humanity … enriching and mesmerizing” by The Financial Times, and “a magical hit” by Gramophone, and Pountney, who’s now called Sir David, is making his SFO debut with Antonin Dvorˇák’s masterpiece.

A Freudian fairy tale

Ailyn Pérez as Rusalka in the bureaucratic forest of late Victorian-era institutions. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
The set reflects Rusalka’s world as it begins to fragment. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
Ailyn Pérez as Rusalka in her childhood world near the beginning of the opera. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

