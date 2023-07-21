A Freudian fairy tale

Antonín Dvořák's "lyrical fairy tale" receives its first Santa Fe Opera production, opening on Saturday, July 22.It's best known today for its plot, which was largely derived from Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid, and the title character's "Song to the Moon," but the entire score is filled with stunningly beautiful music.
Some superb DNA comes along with the new production of Rusalka that opens at the Santa Fe Opera on Saturday, July 22. It’s the direct descendant of director David Pountney’s 1983 mounting at the English National Opera, one of the Czech opera’s true landmark stagings.
It was called “a production of immense humanity … enriching and mesmerizing” by The Financial Times, and “a magical hit” by Gramophone, and Pountney, who’s now called Sir David, is making his SFO debut with Antonin Dvorˇák’s masterpiece.
This isn’t a revival of an existing production; however, it’s an opportunity for Pountney to further develop and refine his interpretation, a prospect he clearly relishes.
For any production team approaching Rusalka, the most basic question is whether to lean into the opera’s fairy tale aspect (Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid provided much of the plot) and its nature painting or to explore in human, psychological terms the issues its archetypal characters encounter.
This Rusalka does the latter, underpinned by the fact that Sigmund Freud’s groundbreaking book The Interpretation of Dreams was published in 1899, two years before Rusalka’s premiere, with The Psychopathology of Everyday Life following in 1901.
“This fairy tale tackles all kinds of issues about becoming adults,” Pountney says, “and it deals with the emotions and difficulties and cruelties that are sometimes inflicted on people who are in that vulnerable situation, so it’s a kind of rite-of-passage piece.”
The fact that Rusalka is trapped somewhere between her own world and the world of the prince is the metaphor for her being trapped between childhood and adulthood. “It’s possible to fall into a kind of limbo between these two states and be unable to move forward, unable to advance,” says Pountney.
Working with a new scenic designer required something of a balancing act for the director. “I gave Lesley Travers some hints about what I was thinking, without telling him too much, because then we’d just be steering back to what I’d done before,” says Pountney. “He took the essence of the story and developed his own response to it, and that, in turn, has provoked me to do some different things.”
The production’s Freudian point of view is reflected in the scenic design, which suggests a Viennese psychiatric hospital circa 1900, with two major differences — there’s a large pool of water at one side of the stage, and, as Pountney says, “There’s a tree, but the tree is made of chairs. Like the bureaucratic world of the hospital or school or whatever this is, they’ve been thrown up into the air, producing an abstract sculpture in which Rusalka hides.”
The set functions like a very closed world that over the course of the evening gradually breaks apart, becoming increasingly fragmented until it’s virtually destroyed in the final act. For Pountney and Travers, it represents a very dominant institution, with a culture that’s influencing the growing up of girls such as Rusalka and, in a few years, the wood nymphs seen as the opera begins.
“Dvořák has fleshed out these characters in great detail,” Pountney says, “more so than in any of his other operas, I think. It’s particularly true for Rusalka, but also for Ježibaba and The Prince. He really delves into their characters and finds music that’s very expressive of their different psychological situations.”
Rusalka continues a welcome recent trend of more Slavic works on our summer stage. One of the company’s biggest hits in its earlier years was the American premiere of Leoš Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen in 1975, but over the following 25 years, just two more were staged — Igor Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress and Dmitri Shostakovich’s The Nose — both of which had been seen here before.
Recent seasons have seen a definite acceleration, with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Golden Cockerel in 2017, Janáček’s Jenůfa in 2019, and Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin in 2021. It’s a trend that should continue, especially if Lidiya Yankovskya, who makes her conducting debut here with Rusalka, has anything to say about it.
The 37-year-old Russian-born, American-educated musician is a passionate advocate for new works, Slavic composers, and opera, with more than 40 world premieres to her credit, including 17 operas. She’s now the music director of Chicago Opera Theater, for whom she conducts The Nose in December 2023, and has recent production credits with the English National Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Seattle Opera, and Hamburg State Opera.
Destined for Dvořák
In fact, Yankovskya’s first conducting gig involved Antonin Dvořák. As a high school senior, she led her school’s orchestra in the third movement of his Symphony No. 7, and as a Boston University graduate student, she conducted Rusalka for a now-defunct Massachusetts company.
“We had a fantastic cast, many of whom are now singing all over,” she says. “But when so many years pass between the first time you do a piece and the second, it’s almost like you have to throw it all away and relearn it.”
For Yankovskya, that has meant looking at the score through two very different prisms. “The wonderful thing about Rusalka, like many great operas, is that the drama and the music are so woven together,” she says. “So for me, the most important thing is finding that overall arc of the storytelling, and finding how each individual moment fits into the arc.”
She also cites a specific aspect of the Czech language as helping to amplify the sense of structural arcs. “In Czech, the word stresses are always on the first syllable, but the sentence structure always goes towards the end, and that very much colors what phrase structures are like,” says the conductor. “That is very different from Italian music. It’s often the beginning of the sentence that has the most important emphasis, or maybe something in the middle.”
Yankovskya’s second prism is much more granular, relating to the intersection of Dvořák's use of recurring leitmotifs in the orchestration and the way in which the plot advances, with many contemplative sections in between advancing action. “There’s repeating music, but it never repeats in quite the same way, because it’s always in a very different context,” she says.
The default mode for an orchestra is to play the same music the same way each time it recurs, but for Rusalka, she’s working with the orchestra to accentuate Dvořáks subtle variations. “He’s very specific about finding slightly different articulations [methods of playing], dynamics, and tempo markings,” she says. When they’re observed, they provide variety and energy in scenes that may seem static at first.
The Soprano’s Wild Ride
Soprano Ailyn Pérez learned the basics of Rusalka’s plot as a child. Like many in her generation, it was via a videocassette of the 1989 Disney animated film The Little Mermaid. And she’s long known about the opera’s title role, thanks to the Metropolitan Opera’s celebrated production starring Renée Fleming, but she’s been waiting for the right time to sing it.
Fortunately for Santa Fe Opera fans, that time is now. “It requires a lot of vocal maturity, which a 20-something-year-old needs time to develop,” she says.
The scope of the role, with its five arias, and its tessitura, which Pérez describes as “middle, middle, middle-low,” also entered into her decision to wait a few years before performing it. “So here I am now in my prime, and I’m excited to bring Rusalka to life and to add another Slavic role to my repertory.”
For many listeners, Rusalka is “The Song to the Moon” opera. It’s a stunningly beautiful, mostly languid aria, in which the title character pleads for celestial help in finding her beloved. Pérez loves to sing it, but she’s just as enthusiastic about the less-familiar ones as well.
The showpiece that demonstrates her character’s greatest emotional and musical distance comes in the middle of the second act. She’s cut a Faustian bargain with Ježibaba, the local witch, to take on human form so she can be united with the prince she’s fallen in love with. After a week of mutual passion, his attention shifts to a foreign princess, leaving Rusalka angry and distraught.
“She’s accepting and yet fighting against her decision,” Pérez says. “In the way Dvořák wrote it, I tend to hear the burden of a curse. It’s the witchy side of a Rusalka who’s going to be the siren, to have teeth and let out her anger, which is also mixed with pain.”
Asked whether her handsome prince, tenor Robert Watson, is appropriately swoonworthy, Pérez replies, “Oh, absolutely! He’s physically demonstrative of his confidence, he’s theatrical, he’s generous, and God, what a voice, what a voice. He has this really exciting, young, heroic tenor, and those are very rare in this world.” Watson has also passed the strength test, she says, being able to pick her up and carry her offstage with ease.
When we first see and hear Rusalka, she seems shy and timid. Her opening line is just two words, sung quietly over a very light orchestral accompaniment. “She almost doesn’t dare to ask how to become human,” Pérez says, “but she does. She’s very brave. So she does ask, and then she takes us on a wild ride.”