No subject has a longer operatic pedigree than the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. It’s the legend of a superlative musician who descends to Hades to restore his wife to earthly life, but then can’t resist looking back at her on the way, dooming her to the afterlife forever. Jacopo Peri’s Euridice dates from 1600 and is the earliest opera to survive from the art form’s beginning during the late Renaissance. The newest is by composer Matthew Aucoin, based on Sarah Ruhl’s 2003 play Eurydice, which explores the story from the female character’s perspective. The Metropolitan Opera production of Eurydice stars soprano Erin Morley and is the latest entry in the company’s Live in HD broadcast series. See it at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. Tickets are $22-$28 with discounts for students. 505-988-1234, lensic.org
A female take on opera's number-one subject
Mark Tiarks
