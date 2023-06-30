A classic, contemporized

Three productions at the Santa Fe Opera this summer will feature water onstage. Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman isn’t one of them, despite its nautical nature.
For veteran stage director David Alden, the key to unlocking the opera for a 21st-century audience isn’t just what the Dutchman is and does, but the impact of what he represents — a demonic possession of the seas by industrial capitalism, which turns workers into economic slaves and degrades the environment.
Alden is returning to Santa Fe after helming Leoš Janáček’s Jenůfa in 2019, a production about which The Sunday Times said, “Alden’s staging ... takes this coruscating music-drama a notch higher, turning the screw of the drama inexorably, shatteringly, ultimately movingly.”
A Thoughtful Updating
Like Jenůfa, his Flying Dutchman will be set in a time period later than the opera’s composition — in this case about a century — but those who often find such concept stagings unappealing might want to reconsider their point of view. Alden’s updates aren’t personal conceits slapped onto the stories in a superficial way; they come from a deep reading of the text and score, as well as extensive research into the social and theatrical milieu that spawned the opera.
“One could take a sympathetic view towards him because he’s suffering and lonely,” Alden says, “a kind of existential figure that, on some levels, everybody can relate to. But if you go to the coast or on a ship, you see these monstrous ports and immense cargo ships just piled high with containers. It’s like Amazon is running rampant over the seas. It’s a slow destruction of our world.”
Alden’s Dutchman has lots of baggage, physically as well as emotionally, with the women who’ve been unfaithful to him over the centuries and the businessmen who’ve succumbed to his form of capitalism forming an ever-increasing cargo load.
Midcentury Modern, with a Twist
The design concept is set roughly in the mid-20th century with a mythic, abstracted industrial sensibility that might suggest a sea-borne version of Fritz Lang’s urban-nightmare film Metropolis. In act one of this Dutchman, the sailors suggest cogs in a machine, while the women who sing while spinning wool in Act Two become the nearly faceless work crew in a factory filled with wheels and gears.
“I feel that one of Senta’s subtexts and her wanting to save the Dutchman comes from her own alienation from the world around her,” Alden says. Senta isn’t part of the anonymous work crew, he notes, and her long-standing obsession with the Dutchman isn’t explained. “I’m trying to give the audience a backstory about her,” says the director, “starting with her as a child reading and dreaming about fairy tales.”
Monster Industrialists
Alden says he’s been thinking a lot about Elon Musk and his brand of unhinged capitalism over the last 18 months as he was developing the production. Not surprisingly, he sees many parallels between Musk and the Dutchman. “They’re monster industrialists who bemoan who they are,” he says, “and even though they might want to escape, the power and the money just keep building and they can’t stop.”
Six Decades with Wagner
A self-described Wagner maniac from his teenage years on, the 75-year-old Alden has directed all the operas written by Herr Richard after The Flying Dutchman, which gives him a unique perspective on this early work. “It’s very different from the rest of the canon in many ways, but I think it’s a totally exciting, brilliant piece,” he says. “It has inklings of everything that followed in it, but there are also these different qualities, it’s almost a folk-ballad opera in some ways. And in the midst of it, you have this heavy personal psychology of Wagner.”
For Alden, that means the composer’s identification with the Dutchman’s struggles, his loneliness and alienation, fighting the elements in order to survive, and his search for a woman who can give herself up to him completely, all themes that recurred throughout his life and work.
Nick Brownlee’s Unusual Path to the Title Role
Bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee comes to the title role here with a very unusual type of preparation — he learned the part and started rehearsals for it in Frankfurt, Germany, three years ago, with the same soprano, Elza van den Heever, as Senta, only to have the production become a coronavirus victim.
“As a singer, you hardly ever prepare a role and then not sing it,” he says. “What this doesn’t feel like is the ‘Oh [my God], I gotta get this learned, I start rehearsals on Monday’ feeling that comes with doing a big part the first time. This has been really, really fun because it has the excitement of a role debut combined with three years of letting it stew in my brain.”
A Cast Colleague’s Valuable Advice
While The Flying Dutchman is one of Wagner’s shortest operas, it’s also one of the most challenging to sing, especially for the title character. Another plus for Brownlee is that van den Heever came directly to Santa Fe from four critically acclaimed performances of Senta at the Metropolitan Opera.
“I asked her, ‘Where are the vocal trouble spots for the Dutchman, and she said, ‘Oh, you gotta be careful here and here and here and here and in the finales.’ I never thought the places that she warned me about would be an issue, but they are, she was right. That’s been really important in figuring out how to pace it.”
Brownlee also has a musical parallel to Alden’s observation about the folk-like nature of the opera, sensing aspects of Schubert’s lyricism in much of the vocal writing. “What makes this piece so remarkable to me is the lightness of it, the real ‘sing-songiness’ of it,” he says. “If you can find that, you can find more vocal colors in it and the legato [a smooth, flowing quality] as well. And then when you get to the finales and you just let it rip, it makes the finales so much more satisfying.”
Navigating a Circular Journey
Brownlee is very familiar with the concept of a journey that keeps returning to the same spot. He grew up in southern Alabama, not far from the Mobile International Speedway, where he has engaged in truck racing. It’s a lot like opera, he says, describing them both as visceral, athletic, loud, exciting, and accessible.
Cool Credits
It’s been a year full of sturm und drang und leitmotifs for our Dutchman. In between Brownlee’s Kurwenal in Tristan und Isolde here last year and his return this summer, he’s sung Hans Sachs in Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg and Wotan in Das Rheingold, four big Wagner roles, all for the first time.
Alden’s recent productions include not just one, but two Romantic-era rarities — the French grand operas Les Huguenots by Giacomo Meyerbeer and La Juive by Fromental Halévy — as well as Rossini’s seldom-seen, semi-serious opera The Thieving Magpie and Francesco Cavalli’s bawdy Baroque opera La Calisto.
The Finale: A Glimmer of Hope
The Dutchman is certainly a dark, tortured character, but Brownlee and Alden are working together to find other aspects of his character. “I cannot perform this piece without believing that he has a little bit of hope each time he comes ashore,” the bass-baritone says.
He cites the critical exchange between his character and that of Daland, the Norwegian captain, in the first act. He asks Daland whether he has a daughter, and the reply is yes, a faithful one, exactly the quality the Dutchman has been searching for in vain for centuries.
“Then I sing the most gorgeous line in all of the opera,” Brownlee says. [The text for it is “Ah, no wife, no child have I, nothing binds me to this Earth!”] “It’s so bel canto, it’s so beautiful. It’s not rambunctious and it’s not too high in the voice.
“And in our in our staging, instead of making him big and bombastic in this moment, we kind of make him small. I think it does a really great job with giving him a sense of hope.”