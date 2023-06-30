Three productions at the Santa Fe Opera this summer will feature water onstage. Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman isn’t one of them, despite its nautical nature.

For veteran stage director David Alden, the key to unlocking the opera for a 21st-century audience isn’t just what the Dutchman is and does, but the impact of what he represents — a demonic possession of the seas by industrial capitalism, which turns workers into economic slaves and degrades the environment.

A classic, contemporized

The women of the Norwegian sailing village are almost automata in a dehumanizing factory. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
Elza van den Heever is enmeshed in a web of ropes spun by the crew of the ship her father captains. Photo Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

