From the beginning
When M. Butterfly finally premieres at the Santa Fe Opera, it will be an opera ... that’s based on a play ... that’s based on an opera ... that’s based on a play ... that’s based on a short story ... that’s based on a novel.
1887: Pierre Loti’s Madame Chrysanthème. Loti was a lieutenant in the French navy who based his novel on real-life events from a stay in Nagasaki, where he made a temporary marriage with a 17-year-old “pleasure worker.” Madame Chrysanthème was highly successful, with 25 printings in five years and translations into many languages.
1893: Composer André Messager turned it into an “comedie lyrique,” which was staged in France, Belgium, Monte Carlo, Chicago, and New York.
1898: Philadelphia lawyer and part-time author John Luther Long published a short story called Madame Butterfly. Long had never been to Japan; his story was drawn from recollections of his sister, a missionary’s wife who had worked in Japan, and from Madame Chrysanthème. The characters and plot specifics we’re familiar with today from Puccini’s opera all originated in Long’s story.
1900: American theatrical impresario and playwright David Belasco turned Long’s story into a one-act to pump up ticket sales for an underperforming farce. It worked, fueled by an exceptional piece of design and stagecraft. Audiences were stunned by Madame Butterfly. That same year, Puccini saw the double bill and, although he understood almost no English at the time, was immediately seized with the idea of turning Madame Butterfly into an opera.
1904: Puccini’s Madame Butterfly opens at Milan’s La Scala and immediately became one of the most famous opening night fiascos in opera history. Despite an excellent cast, sumptuous costumes, and scenery based on Belasco’s celebrated designs, the audience was hostile almost from the beginning, yelling “Bohème! Bohème!” when they thought they heard familiar melodies from Puccini’s earlier opera. Stung by the reception, Puccini pulled the opera and revisioned it for several productions during the next three years. — M.T.
Actor. Singer. Lover. Mother?
During the course of the on-again, off-again affair between Bernard Boursicot and Shi Pei Pu, the Chinese opera performer smoothed over a rough patch in their relationship by announcing to Boursicot that he was pregnant. With the help of the Chinese government agents with whom he was working, a reasonably Occidental-looking child was procured to cement the fiction. (The child, Shi Du Du, was a member of China’s Uighur minority, and was sold by his poverty-stricken parents to the agents.)
During Boursicot’s trial, the incredulous judge asked how he could have been so deceived. His reply, as reported in The New York Times, was, ‘’I was shattered to learn that he is a man, but my conviction remains unshakable that for me at that time he was really a woman and was the first love of my life. And then, there was the child that I saw, Shi Du Du. He looked like me.’’
