Opera can seem intimidating at first, especially listening to long-time fans casually toss around obscure terminology in foreign languages. But don’t despair: it’s Pasatiempo to the rescue! Learn just 15 Italian words, and you can sound like an expert on Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, which plays at the Santa Fe Opera from July 2 to Aug. 26.
A quick who’s who of the major characters
Figaro: the quick-witted title character
Bartolo: an elderly doctor, determined to marry Rosina
Rosina: Bartolo’s wealthy young ward
Count Almaviva: also in love with Rosina
Basilio: Rosina’s music teacher
The one-sentence plot summary: Figaro and Almaviva conspire to get the nobleman inside Bartolo’s house so he can win the hand of Rosina, who is being kept as a virtual prisoner.
Five all-purpose words which can be found in most Italian operas
Cena (CHEH-nah) Dinner or supper. Una cena is the only meal anyone ever eats in an Italian opera, it seems. Breakfasts and lunches are few and far between.
Sangue (SAHN-gweh) Blood. It’s seldom a good sign when sangue is in the scene. It can mean either the literal, liquid type or the I’m-related-to-you type.
Confusione (kohn-foo-SEEOH-neh) Confusion. In comic operas, there is always molto confusione. That’s a big part of what makes them so divertente (entertaining). Confusione also exists in tragedies, often shortly before sangue (type one) starts to flow.
Gioia (JOY-yah) Joy. If there’s lots of singing about gioia early in an opera, it’s a heads-up that trouble is on the way, exact degree to be determined. Sung near the end, it’s a different story, and Rosina finally gets to utter gioia a few minutes before her marriage to Almaviva and the final curtain. Gioia is easy to sing, since it has lots of vowels, so composers loved to use it instead of similar words like contentezza or felicità.
Innamorati (ee-nah-mo-RAH-tee) Lovers. Like all the major characters in The Barber of Seville, the innamorati are descended from commedia dell’arte, the Italian improvised comedy tradition. They’re always young and usually at least one is wealthy or of high station.
Five musical terms particularly related to Rossini’s operas
Cabaletta (kah-bah-LAY-ta) Many Rossini arias and duets have a two-part structure, beginning with a slower section, called the cantabile, and ending with a rousing fast one, the cabaletta. The cabaletta was designed to provoke applause at the end through its intense emotions and in a duet was usually sung by two innamorati or two sworn enemies.
Near the end of The Barber of Seville, what starts as a traditional cabaletta for the lovers becomes a comic trio, with Figaro repeatedly mocking their billing and cooing and impatiently waiting through a musical structure that delays their crucial exit.
Canzone (cahn-TSOH-neh) Don’t get confused at an Italian restaurant and order a canzone instead of a calzone. Instead of a turnover stuffed with pizza toppings, you’ll get a serenade, since canzone means song. During her music lesson Rosina sings a canzone, supposedly from an opera titled The Futile Precaution. That’s an early bit of meta-opera since it’s The Barber of Seville’s subtitle. Bartolo then complains that it’s too new-fangled for his taste and sings another canzone that was popular 60 or 70 years earlier.
Coloratura (koh-loh-rah-TOO-rah) A highly ornamented vocal line with many fast, short notes. Rosina and Almaviva sing lots of coloratura. It’s not the same thing as a patter song, which has one note per syllable of text; coloratura passages typically have several fast notes per syllable of text.
Crescendo (kray-SHEN-doh) To get louder. Rossini invented a special type, now known as the Rossini crescendo or the Rossini rocket in his honor. It’s a sophisticated combination of rhythmic, volume, orchestration, and structural devices, such as adding more and more voices or instruments and playing or singing in higher registers, to convey increasing speed and excitement. There’s a superb Rossini crescendo in The Barber of Seville’s first act finale.
Piano (PYAH-noh) Quiet. Piano has more than 10 highly varied meanings in Italian, but the one that matters here is its verb form — Be quiet! — and its more emphatic version, pianissimo (pyah-NEE-see-moh), which means be very quiet. No matter what kind of intrigue is afoot in an Italian opera, someone is always threatening to scuttle it by making too much noise.
Finally, five words especially useful for The Barber of Seville
Calunnia (kah-LOO–nyah) ￼ Slander. The music teacher Basilio is also an expert at ruining reputations by the clever use of slander. As he explains, “La calunnia è un venticello” — slander is a little breeze at first, but then it grows in power until “it produces an explosion like the outburst of a cannon, an earthquake, a whirlwind.” (If you think Rossini might have used one of his famous crescendos here, you’d be right.)
Factotum (fahk-TOH-toom) ￼ Jack of all trades. The Latin root words mean “to do everything” and in his famous entrance aria, Figaro describes himself as the factotum of the entire city. The word sometimes implies only a basic knowledge of many things, but Figaro reassures the audience that he is a master of everything — not just haircutting but also shaving, bloodletting, wig styling, message carrying, intrigue fomenting, prescription compounding, and horse doctoring.
Febbre (FEH-breh) ￼ Fever. When Basilio’s unexpected arrival threatens to expose the intrigue orchestrated by Figaro, Almaviva, and Rosina, they’re able to get rid of him by convincing him that he has a febbre. In fact, it’s not just any febbre, it’s febbre scarlatina (scar-lah-TEE-nah), or scarlet fever, which was much more common and more dangerous then than it is now.
Ubriaco (oo-bree-AH-koh) ￼ Drunk. In order to get Almaviva into Bartolo’s house, Figaro suggests that he pretend to be a drunken soldier with an order to be billeted there.
Bartolo (BAR-toh-loh) ￼ It’s a last name without a specific meaning, but it’s very similar to several insulting terms that Almaviva calls Bartolo when he’s pretending to be ubriaco. They include balordo (bah-LOR-doh), which means blockhead, and barbaro (BAR-bah-roh), which means barbarian.