I have some history with the Winsor Trail.

When I moved to Santa Fe in late December, my dog, Pepper, and I were only in Florida-hiking shape, which means we could walk a bit but mostly at sea level and on flat ground. Our first few hikes at elevation were eye-openers, particularly the one in February when we got lost on the snowy Dale Ball trails and emerged just moments before sunset.

On the trail

Spencer Fordin

How did that happen? I had meant to start at 2 and come around to 9 on the Dale Ball Trail map, but I didn’t understand the junctions. I wound up off the map, climbing through La Piedra and down Little Tesuque to the mouth of the Winsor. Once I realized what we’d done, we had to go back.

