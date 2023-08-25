On the trail

When I moved to Santa Fe in late December, my dog, Pepper, and I were only in Florida-hiking shape, which means we could walk a bit but mostly at sea level and on flat ground. Our first few hikes at elevation were eye-openers, particularly the one in February when we got lost on the snowy Dale Ball trails and emerged just moments before sunset.
How did that happen? I had meant to start at 2 and come around to 9 on the Dale Ball Trail map, but I didn’t understand the junctions. I wound up off the map, climbing through La Piedra and down Little Tesuque to the mouth of the Winsor. Once I realized what we’d done, we had to go back.
We pushed ourselves too far that day. Poor Pepper had to walk through shoulder- high snow drifts. Two of my toenails turned black from the wet and cold; I vowed to never rush past a junction sign again without knowing where I was going.
Fast-forward several months: We now know the Dale Ball hikes like our backyard and were ready to challenge ourselves, so we chose a Saturday hike to Nambé Lake. The trail begins on the same Winsor Trail I had briefly seen in February. And now, maybe a mile into our hike, we encountered another dilemma: The Winsor Trail junction sign says Lower Nambé and Puerto Nambé, but it doesn’t say Nambé Lake.
A dumber me — the me who moved here eight months ago — may have guessed and kept going. Instead, I sat tight. I tried looking at the online trail map, but I didn’t have enough cell signal. A few minutes later another hiker came up the trail, and we figured out the junction together. Neither of us got lost.
(If you ever find yourself in my position, walk toward Puerto Nambé.)
Now, with directions assured, we could take in the sights.
The bare-trunked aspens rose all around us, and the rock-lined dirt trail weaved patterns through the forest floor. The water moved from the lake through the trail in small streams and rivulets. Chipmunks and squirrels crossed our path as we climbed higher.
The first mile had been mostly uphill, and the second, a weaving descent through the thicket. Now, as we turned upward again, the path got difficult. Jagged tree roots run desperately downhill, crossing the trail in search of nourishment. People come down the hill happy, and I ask them how far there is to go. For the last half-mile or so, there is no path, so you look for a place to put your feet without falling.
Eventually, we emerge into a clearing, through a thicket, and the lake presents itself. Green trees line the banks, and gray rocks surround the natural reservoir.
It’s a sight for sore legs and sore lungs, sitting 11,130 feet above sea level. We’re exhausted and fulfilled, but we’re only halfway done.
Pepper takes the opportunity to swim in the muddy water, but I know — even if she doesn’t — that she has to save her legs for the walk down.
The downhills are easier, even in the jagged portion, and we make good time, pausing to catch our breath. It’s uphill here, a final challenge as we can smell the end of the journey. It’s not easy, and we’re exhausted, but we were able to hack it.
I wish we could tell you we did the trek quickly; it took us more than five hours to go up 1,700 feet and then return. But now we know that the Winsor Trail isn’t actively trying to do us in.