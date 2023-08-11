On the air

The preparation for Albuquerque’s most famous tourist activity begins while most of the city’s inhabitants are still asleep. There’s only one launch per day for most of the year for Rainbow Ryders, the largest ballooning company in Albuquerque, and check-in takes place at 5:15 a.m.

That means it’s likely still dark when you pull into the company’s parking lot, and you might still be half-asleep when you begin reading the liability form presented to you. Here, before breakfast, you might have to consider the many ways your bucket list activity could also do you in — by electrocution or hypothermia, being immersed in water, or falling out of the balloon.

The crew lays out the basket and the balloon prior to inflation. 
Bottom left: The balloons begin to take shape during the inflation process, which relies on giant industrial fans.
The balloon lifts off lightly, as if you’re slowly taking an elevator upstairs.
Once you’re off the ground, you can see for miles and miles. 

