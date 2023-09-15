Oh, the humanities

As you drive up Garcia Street from Acequia Madre, there’s a small, tasteful sign on the right bearing a slightly mysterious title: School for Advanced Research. The residential-looking buildings beyond the adobe wall that runs along Garcia don’t help clarify what’s being researched and just how advanced it is.
You might even think it’s some hidden-in-plain-sight outpost of Los Alamos National Lab, conducting clandestine research from what looks like an old-time Eastside estate. You’d be right about the last part, at least, but not much else.
SAR, as it’s commonly known, is among the oldest of Santa Fe’s cultural and educational organizations, having been founded in 1907. Even though it houses the Indian Arts Research Center — with its superb collection of almost 16,000 pieces of indigenous artwork — and offers highly regarded programs for advanced scholars in archaeology and anthropology, it’s also one of Santa Fe’s least-well known treasures, due in part to its secluded location.
The SAR campus is surprisingly rambling — almost 16 acres, in fact — but it’s not downtown, not in the Railyard, and not on Museum Hill. Most of its public programs, up until now, have been academically oriented lectures, but the group is starting to take a broader and more vigorous approach, starting with a five-event, cross-disciplinary festival focused on a specific theme.
“Our American Identities festival is an experiment in public programming that brings together two lectures, a documentary film premiere, and a jazz concert — plus ample opportunities for open discussion — over the course of a week,” says SAR President Michael F. Brown. “We’re especially pleased to be partnering with three other Santa Fe organizations: SITE Santa Fe, the Center for Contemporary Arts, and the New Mexico History Museum. We see this as an opportunity to sustain the energy of our city’s busy summer season past Labor Day and bring fresh, diverse voices to public attention.”
Festival highlights
The American Identities humanity festival opens with a concert by the Delbert Anderson Quartet on Friday, September 15. Anderson is a Diné trumpeter who became entranced with jazz when a combo played a gig at his Navajo Nation elementary school. “People kept saying I could not be a jazzman,” he told The New York Times earlier this year. “I knew they were wrong.”
Anderson and his bandmates started playing together in 2013 in Farmington. They still live there — the trumpeter describes it as a town where they can afford to be jazz musicians — even though it makes travel for performing gigs time consuming.
The group’s musical breakthrough started when Anderson listened to a cassette tape of Navajo spinning songs while hanging out in the Aztec library. By “marrying them to jazz and funk lines,” The New York Times wrote, “Anderson and his trio have taken a place at the forefront of a vibrant Native American jazz scene.”
6:30 p.m. Friday, September 15. SITE SANTA FE, 1606 Paseo De Peralta. $15, sarsf.info/hf2023
***
Ronald W. Davis II, curator of American history at San Antonio’s Witte Museum, presents an illustrated lecture, A History of Enslaved and Free Black Cowboys in the Southwest, on Sunday, September 17. Davis, who is also a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas at Austin, will discuss the lived experience of Black cowboys before and after the Civil War.
In post-Reconstruction Texas, about 35,000 cowboys participated in long-distance cattle drives, and 25% of those cowboys were Black, a fact that has been ignored by historians and Hollywood ever since. In particular, Davis highlights how Black cowboys navigated discrimination and racism on cattle drives and in ranch life, situations in which racial segregation was difficult to implement.
2 p.m. Sunday, September 17. New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Avenue. $15, sarsf.info/hf2023
***
The new film is Indigenize the Plate, which will be screened on Monday, September 18, with director Natalie Benally and producer Ernie Zahn in attendance. It’s a documentary in which Benally travels from New Mexico to the Santa Cruz Lodge, a project of the Quechua community in the Peruvian Andes.
The film explores the connection between food sustainability and cultural sustainability for Indigenous communities that are increasingly challenged by water extraction and climate change, no matter where they are located. The small, community-owned lodge practices bio-dynamic farming to grow foods for traditional cuisines served to its guests; it also doubles as a cultural resource and space for ceremonial practices.
Benally is a writer, dancer, filmmaker, and community and language advocate from the Navajo Nation. She’s also a co-founder and the creative director of Tse’Nato’, a mixed-media storytelling company whose goal is to amplify Indigenous voices and representation.
6:30 p.m. Monday, September 18. Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail. $15, sarsf.info/hf2023
NOTE: Michael Brown will lead free, onsite discussions with the performers and presenters immediately following each of the above events.
***
A celebrated cultural critic, bestselling author, and trilingual translator whose work focuses on language, identity, politics, and history, Ilan Stavans was born in 1961 into a Jewish family with Eastern European roots who was living in Mexico City, where he grew up.
His keynote talk, on Thursday, September 21, is The People’s Tongue: English in a Divided America, an exploration of what our ever-changing language says about our national character during a time when ideological polarization is breaking apart the U.S.
Now a professor of humanities and Latin American and Latino culture at Amherst College, Stavans’ books include Spanglish: The Making of a New American Language (Harper Perennial, 2004), Return to Centro Histórico: A Mexican Jew Looks for His Roots (Rutgers University Press, 2012), and The United States of Mestizo (NewSouth Books, 2013). His most recent release is 2023’s The People’s Tongue: Americans and the English Language (Restless Books), an anthology that explores how our language has been transformed over time, starting with the English used by Plymouth Colony settlers and ending with samples of former President Trump’s tweets.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 21. SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo De Peralta. $15, sarsf.info/hf2023
***
The festival finale is a Follow-Up Discussion of The People’s Tongue Lecture on September 22. During this small gathering at the School for Advanced Research campus, guests will be invited to ask questions and participate in the discussion between Stavans and Brown.
10 a.m. September 22. SAR Dobkin Boardroom, 660 Garcia Street. $10, sarsf.info/hf2023 ◀