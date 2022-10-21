New Mexico’s history echoed loudly in 2022, with centennial celebrations of mainstay events and institutions, including the Santa Fe Playhouse, La Fonda on the Plaza, and the Santa Fe Indian Market. A string of centennials is on the horizon, including the burning of Zozobra, designation of the Gila Wilderness, and rebuilding of De Vargas Hotel, all in 2024.

Given that New Mexico gained statehood in 1912, it’s not a mystery why now-famous traditions started popping up shortly thereafter. Less evident, though, is what the new state looked and felt like in those early days — and how that perspective differed depending on one’s culture.

New Mexico milestones: More centennial celebrations on the horizon

Carmella Padilla, author (top from left); Valerie Rangel, City of Santa Fe historian; Elysia Poon, Indian Arts Research Center director; Rob Martinez, New Mexico state historian (bottom from left); Carson Morris, history and literary arts program manager, National Hispanic Cultural Center
New Mexico milestones: More centennial celebrations on the horizon

Ed Andrews, Relatives of artists Eliseo and Paula Rodriquez husking corn, Santa Fe, New Mexico, (circa 1920s);

courtesy of the Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA), Negative No. 07121
New Mexico milestones: More centennial celebrations on the horizon

T. Harmon Parkhurst, Construction of first addition to La Fonda Hotel, Santa Fe, New Mexico (circa 1928-1930); courtesy of the Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA)

Negative No. 055540

Popular in the Community