New Mexico: Mars on Earth

Albuquerque-area volcanologist Larry Crumpler says that if one wants to experience a landscape similar to what the Perseverance rover and helicopter are traversing on Mars, the Rio Puerco Valley south of Albuquerque fits the bill. One key difference: it contains water. Courtesy Nasario Garcia/New Mexican file photo

Ask Albuquerque-area volcanologist Larry Crumpler about Mars and he’s likely to say, “It’s like New Mexico, but more so.”

Both are rocky, of course. Both are rife with pristine and mysterious landscapes. Both are dry and remote. And misconceptions about each abound.

The Perseverance Rover is shown in a self-taken picture on Mars; courtesy New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

