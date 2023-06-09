“Excuse me … where would I find the Palace of the Governors?”
As locals, we often get stopped by visitors with questions: “Can you direct me to the art museum?” (Uhm, which one?) “Where is the Plaza?” (Asked while they’re standing on the Plaza) “Where’s the Santa Fe River?” (It’s that trickle right there.) “Should I eat here?” (Asked while standing outside a gallery).
But the palace question happened a few weeks ago and came from an older gentleman who was holding a paper map in one hand (obviously from the paper-map reading generation, a rare type these days) and in the other the hand of a little girl, probably about 6. She was clad head-to-toe in pink and sparkled in the noonday sunshine, twisting back-and-forth on her little sneakers with that it’s-time-for-recess energy.
I remember hearing myself say something like, “Turn this way, then that way, and you’ll see some flags and a portal with people from the Pueblos selling jewelry and art, and then turn again, and …”
I left hoping my instructions weren’t too vague. As New Mexicans, we are known (notorious?) for rarely citing a street name in favor of landmarkian-style navigation (“Turn left at the gnarled willow at the fork, then take the dirt road for as long as it takes to eat an Allsup’s burrito, then you’ll see the half-built coyote fence on the left. That’s my studio.”)
But you can’t miss the Palace of the Governors, I thought, thinking about how many times he’d probably walked right past this unmarked-but-obvious-to-us building and museum. Not to mention, he had a paper map in addition to my landmarky rambles, so I’m sure they found their way.
But as I continued the trek back to my office digs on Washington Avenue, it dawned on me that they were very likely looking for … an actual palace.
If you’re a 6-year-old girl, you’re probably going to be disappointed by (and prone to overlook) Santa Fe’s version of a palace, with its brown walls, brown roof, brown sidewalks, brown doors, and brown dirt at its brown entrance. To be fair, Santa Fe’s downtown brown has vibrant patches of grass and green, and the potted geraniums and impatiens are positively on fire this time of year. But mostly, it’s brown.
If you’re of paper map-toting age, Santa Fe is your kind of palace. If you’re into pink and princesses, you might have in mind another kind of (magic) kingdom.
Either way, I left feeling certain that it would be an authentic adventure for them both, and the moment reminded me of the days before I started editing a weekly arts and culture magazine in March, when I, too, enjoyed an occasional weekday outing to explore this beautiful, brown city.
As I returned to the desk to edit my 9,859th story and answer email number 17,892 for the day (it’s obviously a fallacy that editors aren’t good at math), I was smacked by the irony of how little exploring and palace-hunting I do these days — despite the fact that it’s now a critical element of the job.
I’m going to try not to whine here, but I often look wistfully through my office window at folks near the Plaza sipping coffees, leisurely walking their sweater-clad dachshunds, meandering from museums to galleries — and seeking out their versions of a palace.