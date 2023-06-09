Editor's Note: My own private palace

Pasatiempo editor Carolyn Graham

“Excuse me … where would I find the Palace of the Governors?”

As locals, we often get stopped by visitors with questions: “Can you direct me to the art museum?” (Uhm, which one?) “Where is the Plaza?” (Asked while they’re standing on the Plaza) “Where’s the Santa Fe River?” (It’s that trickle right there.) “Should I eat here?” (Asked while standing outside a gallery).

But the palace question happened a few weeks ago and came from an older gentleman who was holding a paper map in one hand (obviously from the paper-map reading generation, a rare type these days) and in the other the hand of a little girl, probably about 6. She was clad head-to-toe in pink and sparkled in the noonday sunshine, twisting back-and-forth on her little sneakers with that it’s-time-for-recess energy.

Recommended for you