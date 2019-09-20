This year’s ¡Globalquerque! event features 17 acts, including Lara Manzanares and Carlos Medina from New Mexico, Makana from Hawaii, and roots music stars Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, as well as performersfrom Niger, Iran, Argentina, Palestine, Jordan, and 10 other nations or regions. This 14th Annual World Music & Culture Celebration is held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW, in Albuquerque. There are also educational workshops and activities for both children and adults. Advance tickets (globalquerque.org, 505-246-2261) are $37 for adults, $19 for children 15 and under for one day; or $59 and $30 for both days. Day-of-show tickets are $42 for adults, $19 for children 15 and under for one day; or $69 and $35 for both days.
