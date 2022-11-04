Windy in all directions

Composer and flutist Ian Clarke

Twice a year the Santa Fe Symphony reconstitutes itself as a chamber music ensemble and brands the performances as its Strata series. Past concerts have been in traditional venues, such as St. Francis Auditorium, but the next, Rite This Way, is a bit more adventurous, taking place in two different spaces within the Santa Fe Scottish Rite Center.

The first half, which includes Beethoven’s well-known Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, is in the theater. Then there’s a 20-minute, champagne-fueled intermission (that’s champagne for all the audience members, not the players, presumably) in the center’s stylish ballroom, followed by a performance of two wind quintets in the same space.

Composer Amanda Harberg
Flutist and composer Valerie Coleman
The Rite stuff

The Alhambra Theater in the Santa Fe Scottish Rite Center

