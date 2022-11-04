Windy in all directions

Twice a year the Santa Fe Symphony reconstitutes itself as a chamber music ensemble and brands the performances as its Strata series. Past concerts have been in traditional venues, such as St. Francis Auditorium, but the next, Rite This Way, is a bit more adventurous, taking place in two different spaces within the Santa Fe Scottish Rite Center.
The first half, which includes Beethoven’s well-known Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, is in the theater. Then there’s a 20-minute, champagne-fueled intermission (that’s champagne for all the audience members, not the players, presumably) in the center’s stylish ballroom, followed by a performance of two wind quintets in the same space.
Symphony Executive Director Emma Scherer says the second half promises to be a unique experience in several ways. “The musicians will be in a circle and will be surrounded by the audience. It really changes the sound of the ensemble, compared to a standard concert hall,” she says. “You can see a lot more of the interplay between the performers, and you feel the actual vibrations from the playing much more intensely.”
The second Strata concert this season will also be in a non-traditional space, Scherer says, although she can’t divulge specifics quite yet.
The concert opens with Hypnosis by British virtuoso flutist and composer Ian Clarke. A piece for flute and piano, Hypnosis originated from his alternate gig, playing in a rock band. It evolved as what he terms “a structured improvisation” over several years and maintains “a naturally expressive, free, and organic quality” as a result.
In The New York Times, critic Allan Kozinn described Eve Beglarian’s Night Psalm as “an appealing meditation in which velvety descending arpeggios morph into a quietly rumbling harmonic haze.” The solo piano piece can vary from five to 12 minutes in performance and was inspired by a verse in Psalm 77: “Your way was through the sea, your path, through the mighty waters; yet your footprints were unseen.”
Mozart invented the notion of music scored for piano and a wind quartet in 1784, with his E-flat Major Quintet, K. 452. The new form created some unique challenges, such as the fact that the wind players need to breathe quite often, and their mouths need an occasional longer rest. In a letter after its first performance, he told his father, “I consider it the best thing I have written in my life.” He was never shy in praising his own work.
In 1810, the 27-year-old Beethoven had yet to write a string quartet, a symphony, or an opera. He was best known as a piano virtuoso who also aspired to compose, and his own quintet for piano and winds gave him an opportunity to demonstrate his skill in both areas. The quintet, his Op. 16, must have been an homage to Mozart’s, as it is written in the same key, the same three-movement form, and follows the same general emotional arc.
There are some differences that point to Beethoven’s future, though, such as the long introduction, marked grave (slow and solemn) that begins the first movement and some sonorities that seem to prefigure his Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica,” which was seven years in the future and written in the same key.
The first in-the-round work is Amanda Harberg’s Suite for Woodwind Quintet. A barroom conversation during a birthday party for the Dorian Wind Quintet’s clarinetist led to its commissioning. The four-movement piece was inspired by merging Renaissance and Baroque-inspired dance suites into the composer’s 21st-century style.
The finale is Valerie Coleman’s Umoja: Anthem of Unity for Woodwind Quintet. (“Umoja” is the Swahili word for “unity.”) A flutist and composer, Coleman blends contemporary classical techniques with jazz and Afro-Cuban influences. Umoja started out as a song for women’s choir in a call-and-response format and was intended to evoke the feeling of a drum circle. It was rearranged for wind quintet when Coleman was founding the Imani Winds, creating “an anthem that celebrated the diverse heritages of the ensemble,” as the composer later wrote.
Four of the performers are principals with the symphony — Elaine Heltman (oboe), Lori Lovato (clarinet), Stefanie Przybylska (bassoon), and Jeffrey Rogers (horn). Laura Dwyer is the orchestra’s second flute; pianist Luke Gullickson is perhaps best known to Santa Fe audiences for his work with the chamber ensemble Chatter.
When it comes to what gets played and by whom, the Santa Fe Symphony is unusually democratic compared to most American orchestras. Artistic matters are determined by a board committee, with orchestra personnel a majority of its members. For this concert, the committee chose the Beethoven quintet as the starting point.
“The committee then gave the [wind players] the opportunity to fill out the program,” horn player Rogers says, “so there was opportunity to collaborate among ourselves. We chose two pieces by living female composers, as Strata gives us the opportunity to showcase living composers who should be heard.”
Part of the appeal for the players is the opportunity to perform in a higher visibility role than a full orchestra provides. “We only get this chance a few times a year,” Rogers says, “so we try to make the most out of it and choose music that is not only challenging but rewarding to play.”
Practical considerations also come into play. “We needed to find music of a certain length to fill out the concert,” Rogers says, “and we wanted a large piece to counterbalance the Beethoven quintet, so we chose the Harberg, which is approximately 20 minutes long.”
One additional piece of information: You may want to be ready for your closeup, since a video crew will be filming the event for future online viewing.