Vagabon's journey

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Laetitia Tamko, who performs under the moniker Vagabon, recently debuted a new song, “Carpenter,” from her soon-to-be-released third album.

Laetitia Tamko is right on time, entering her prime as a creator even as she begins to relinquish a bit of control over her creative output.

Tamko, better known by her recording sobriquet Vagabon, produced every song on her eponymous major label debut, and now she’s enlisting the help of Rostam Batmanglij, famed producer and founding member of Vampire Weekend, to bring her follow-through to life.

