The week of March 13 sees Santa Fe performances by two high- profile, violin-based duos, both of which have taken unusual paths to building younger and more diverse audiences. Ray Chen and pianist Julio Elizalde are up first, with a Tuesday, March 15, concert at St. Francis Auditorium under the Performance Santa Fe banner. Black Violin’s Impossible Tour follows with performances at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Thursday and Friday, March 17 and 18.
Chen’s background reflects the internationalism increasingly frequent in today’s classical music world. He was born in Taiwan, raised in Australia, enrolled in Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music at age 15, won first prize in Great Britain’s 2008 International Yehudi Menuhin Violin Competition and Belgium’s 2009 Queen Elisabeth Competition, and now concertizes around the world as an orchestral soloist and chamber music performer. Chen turned 33 on March 6, but before he hit the big 3-0, Forbes magazine cited him as one of the 30 most influential Asians under age 30.
An exceptionally social media-savvy classical performer, Chen has embraced technology on several fronts, from an online store featuring t-shirts, hoodies, and other items to building a professional-grade recording studio at home from scratch to founding a tech company whose first venture is an online platform that brings together performers and audience members. He’s also performed on Mozart in the Jungle and has marketing partnerships with designer Giorgio Armani and e-sports company Riot Games.
Chen regularly receives critical acclaim such as “Ray Chen can do pretty much anything he wants on the violin” (Anne Midgette, The Washington Post) and “A fiery, impossibly seductive performance by Chen had the audience bursting into applause between movements” (Hedy Weiss, WTTW, Chicago). He’s recorded for Decca Classics and Sony and has performed at major media events including France’s Bastille Day Concert and Stockholm’s Nobel Prize Concert.
While Chen’s upcoming Santa Fe premiere may be the ultimate test of his ability to attract younger patrons, the program is certainly appealing, with two piano-forward works by composer-pianists on the first half, highlighting Elizalde’s “compelling artistry and power” (Seattle Times). It opens with Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, which Chen describes as “full of brilliance, determination, and extremes within the classical form that he’s trying to break through.”
A suite from Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Fairy’s Kiss follows, a piece “full of emotional extremes,” Chen says, for this particular fairy has some quite sinister qualities.
“The fairy marks a baby with a kiss on its forehead, separates it from its mother, and then reappears throughout the young boy’s life, casting a different spell on him each time,” Chen says. “When I first learned the piece, I wasn’t as aware of the story as I wish I had been. Now Julio and I, who have been playing and touring together for more than a decade, really focus on the narrative aspects of it.”
The second half highlights violin virtuosity, starting with Giuseppe Tartini’s “Devil’s Trill” Sonata for Violin and Piano. It’s arguably the most famous violin showpiece from the baroque era; Tartini named it after a particularly vivid dream in which he claimed to have heard Lucifer himself playing fiendishly difficult music. Two romantic-era favorites wrap things up: Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dances and Pablo de Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen” (Gypsy Airs) Op. 20.
Black Violin is a bit of a misnomer — it’s actually a violin and viola duo — but is accurate in other respects. Violinist Kevin Sylvester and violist Wilner Baptiste are classically trained African American artists who both attended Dillard High School’s Center for the Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they had the same music teacher. Like Chen, they’ve developed a much larger, younger, and more diverse audience by connecting to a major aspect of contemporary life.
For Black Violin, it was hip-hop music, which they blend with classical playing techniques (and sometimes repertory) to create a one-of-a-kind sound and a dynamic performance environment. Their stage names are Kev Marcus and Wil B, and for their Impossible Tour performances in Santa Fe they’ll be joined by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes.
“Overcoming stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers” has been Black Violin’s mission since it was founded in 2004. Fittingly, the cover for its third album, 2015’s Stereotypes, featured a shattered violin, viola, and bow.
The group has just released its fifth CD, but don’t expect to hear much of it in Santa Fe — it’s a holiday-themed album called Give Thanks. Definitely on the playlist are tracks from album four, Grammy Award-nominated Take the Stairs, with its hit singles “Impossible is Possible,” “One Step,” and “Showoff.” Take the Stairs was all over Billboard’s rankings on its release, reaching the top spot on the classical and classical crossover charts, number seven on top new artists, and number nine on the hip hop and R&B chart. Black Violin’s mantra for Take the Stairs as they were recording it was “Hope,” and they couldn’t have hoped for more impressive results after its release.
Sylvester and Baptiste are also actively involved in youth activities through their Black Violin Foundation. Founded in 2019, it currently operates a scholarship program for young students to continue their musical educations, an instrument access program for aspiring classical musicians who identify as Black, Indigenous, or Persons of Color, and an equity and inclusion grant program to increase BIPOC representation in classical music organizations.
Public Enemy bassist Brian Hardgroove leads a pre-performance discussion at 6:30 p.m. both evenings about how musicians such as Black Violin demonstrate how dynamic American culture can be, provide a unique connection between seemingly disparate genres, and leave patrons wondering why we don’t see such models more often.
