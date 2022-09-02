BERNSTEIN, NEIKRUG, & RAVEL
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Lensic Performing Arts Center, Aug. 21
The chamber music festival’s penultimate 2022 concert opened with Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano from 1942. It was Bernstein’s first published work, coming a year before his career-making, last-minute debut conducting the New York Philharmonic, and it combined elements of jazz with the classical palettes of Aaron Copland and Roy Harris.
The last section, marked “lively and light,” is the most recognizable as Bernstein. Its fast changes between multiple meters — 3/8, 4/8, 5/8, and 7/8 — was a technique he often returned to, especially in West Side Story. Here, the sonata functioned like an overture and was played with appropriate verve by Todd Levy, the Santa Fe Opera’s principal clarinetist, and pianist Haochen Zhang.
Zhang was joined by the Dover Quartet for Marc Neikrug’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in Six Parts. The quintet was commissioned by the quartet and the pianist with a grant from Music Accord, and it premiered at the Kennedy Center in October 2021.
In his pre-performance comments, Neikrug discussed his contrarian approach to the new piece. Most such quintets, including his first one, have the strings and the piano essentially sharing the same music. Not so with No. 2, in which they often play different material simultaneously or play in unusual combinations.
At the same time, there are several unifying devices that recur throughout the new piece, which is why it’s divided into parts rather than movements. The devices include a three-chord progression, heard at the very beginning, a flowing, chromatic melody, and two-note falling patterns. In performance, the unifying devices made the architecture clear, a number of inventive sonorities were explored, and emotional content was effectively conveyed, especially in the slower parts.
There was also an oddity, since aspects of Neikrug’s quintet were shared with Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, heard six days earlier in the festival. These included the unusual number of sections in each work (six and eight, respectively), unusual combinations of instruments given the form (Neikrug’s part two is for two violins, Messiaen’s third movement is for solo clarinet), and the mystic quality that is common to both pieces’ slow movements. More distance between the two concert dates would have been preferable.
The program closed with a terrific performance of Maurice Ravel’s only string quartet by the Dover foursome, who played, as the famous phrase has it, as if the ink were still wet on the page. Unanimity and cohesion are the hallmarks of great ensemble performance, as they were here, but I would be amiss in not citing the exceptional contributions from Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, who played the many featured viola sections with strength, beauty, and a remarkable sense of personality.
MOVIE NIGHT
Music from Angel Fire, Taos Community Auditorium, Aug. 25
This Movie Night concert included not just the expected film-score excerpts, but an entire silent film — Buster Keaton’s Seven Chances from 1925 — performed with a brilliant new score for a six-player ensemble. It was the third in three joyful evenings of music-theater this summer, following The Barber of Seville and Falstaff at the Santa Fe Opera.
In honor of composer John Williams’ 90th birthday, the program opened with excerpts from three film scores — Fiddler on the Roof, Schindler’s List, and The Witches of Eastwick — played by violinist Benny Kim and pianist Stephen Prutsman. If you’re puzzled by the inclusion of Fiddler, with its score by Jerry Bock, it’s because Williams conducted the score for the film version and wrote a virtuoso arrangement of themes from it for Isaac Stern, who played on the soundtrack.
Kim could have a second career as a master of ceremonies, based on his informative and witty introductions to the excerpts, and he leaned into the musical essence of each one with great skill — a combination of big vibrato schmaltz and virtuosity for Fiddler on the Roof, a simple, direct emotionality for Schindler’s List, and relentless dexterity for “The Devil’s Dance” from The Witches of Eastwick, which was almost certainly inspired by Giuseppe Tartini’s famously difficult “Devil’s Trill” violin sonata.
The music for Seven Chances was written by Prutsman, and it premiered earlier this year at Florida’s Ocean Reef Chamber Music Festival. It’s scored for six instruments: flute, violin, viola, cello, bass, and piano, the latter played here by the composer.
Prutsman balances a career as a concert pianist (he won top medals in the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition and the Queen Elisabeth of Belgium International Music Competition) and a classical composer (more than 40 arrangements and compositions for the Kronos Quartet alone, among many others). With the score for Seven Chances, however, he was returning to his earliest days as a composer-pianist.
“Our family had old Super 8 movies of Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin, and I messed around with them,” he told MinnPost in a 2016 interview, improvising accompaniments at age 7 or 8. He later played ragtime piano at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor and triumphed on an episode of The Gong Show with a medley of “Moonlight Sonata,” “Alley Cat,” and “Maple Leaf Rag.”
In Seven Chances, Buster Keaton has one chance to stave off financial ruin: if he marries by 7 p.m. that very day, he’ll inherit $7 million. His longtime girlfriend Mary tosses him out when he explains why he’s decided to propose now, and seven prospects found at the country club yield seven more nos. When his business partner places an advert in the afternoon paper, an army of would-be brides descends on him, leading to an extended and very funny chase scene through early Los Angeles. Eventually he ends up back at Mary’s house, where she relents with seconds to spare.
Prutsman’s high-energy score for the 45-minute film features early jazz and show tunes from the era, such as quotes from “We’re in the Money” during which Keaton first learns of his potential inheritance, as well as some witty anachronisms, like playing the NFL theme song while Keaton’s aspiring brides trample two football teams in their pursuit.
While Seven Chances has no villain to boo, the composer encouraged the audience to participate with other appropriate sounds and applause, in the tradition of the silent-film era, and it did so with zeal. The difference made by having a live orchestra for a silent film was incredible, and the experience was a delight from start to finish. Santa Fe needs to get on this particular bandwagon.
Somewhat improbably, Johannes Brahms was sandwiched in between John Williams and Buster Keaton, in the form of his late-career Clarinet Trio in A Minor. It’s an unusually somber work, even by Brahmsian standards, and while it made sense to have a work of a contrasting nature between the film music sections, this one seemed so much from another world that there was no connective tissue with the rest of the program.
Clarinetist Todd Palmer and cellist Keith Robinson played impressively in a piece that is often a duet between their instruments with underlying piano accompaniment. Prutsman couldn’t quite coax a dark and rich enough tone out of the Yamaha instrument for his contribution to match that of his colleagues.