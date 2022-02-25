The New Mexico Philharmonic concert at Popejoy Hall on Saturday, Feb. 26, offers New Mexicans the rare opportunity to hear two large-scale Russian works from the 20th century. Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor features high-profile virtuoso Alexander Gavrylyuk in one of his signature pieces; Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10 in E minor is an epic score by the last master of the symphonic genre.
While the two pieces were written just over 50 years apart, they reflect very different musical perspectives. The Rachmaninoff comes from the grand romantic-era tradition of the virtuoso pianist-composer, personified by Franz Liszt. Shostakovich wasn’t a doctrinaire modernist of the 12-tone type, but his sonic world was a forward-looking blend of emotional extremes, astringent textures, ironic commentaries, depths of despair, and wildly energetic wit.
For the orchestra’s music director, Roberto Minczuk, who also conducts this concert, there’s a strong unifying theme between the two pieces, one that transcends their simply being Russian. “They are both works of triumph for their composers,” he says. “Rachmaninoff was finally coming out of a huge depression, due to the failure of his first symphony at its premiere. He left Russia and had practically given up music until he wrote this concerto.”
For Shostakovich, the triumph was outlasting the iron rule of Joseph Stalin and a regime that persecuted, tortured, and killed countless real and imagined opponents. “Shostakovich went to bed every night never knowing whether he’d see the light of the next day,” Minczuk says. “His tenth symphony premiered after Stalin’s death, and its final message is the composer’s triumph over him. Shostakovich even wove four of the letters of his name, in Russian musical notation, into the score.”
Rachmaninoff wrote his first piano concerto in 1891 at the age of 18 and followed it a year later with his best-known solo piano work, the Prelude in C-sharp minor. After several years spent primarily on opera composition and conducting, his Symphony No. 1 premiered in 1897, to some of the most devastating reviews in music history. It was in part the fault of inexperienced conductor Alexander Glazunov, who failed to rehearse the piece sufficiently and seemed to have been drunk during its performance. (Shostakovich was later a pupil of his and remembered Glazunov surreptitiously sipping booze during his lessons.)
The rivalry between Russia’s Moscow-based composers (which included Rachmaninoff) and the St. Petersburg group (which included Modest Mussorgsky and César Cui) also played a role. It fueled an incredibly vitriolic review by Cui, who suggested that Rachmaninoff must have been a student at a musical conservatory in Hell and that his symphony depicted the ten plagues of Egypt. [See sidebar for a section of the review.]
Rachmaninoff was already uncertain about the quality of the piece, and the response to it tipped him into a three-year depression that finally ended with the help of Nikolai Dahl, a music-loving physician and psychotherapist. The Piano Concerto No. 2 was Rachmaninoff’s first major composition after his depression, and he dedicated it to Dahl. The composer was the soloist at its premiere in 1901 and its success secured his place in the Russian musical pantheon.
Minczuk is enthusiastic not only about the soloist for the concerto but also the piano he’ll be playing at the performance. “Alexander Gavrylyuk is a complete artist. He’s just riveting, with incredible fast notes and virtuosity and flair, but also very sensitive and beautiful playing of the quietest sections,” he says. “He’s doing this concerto with lots of major orchestras, like the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, this year. It’s very hard to get dates with Gavrylyuk, and we’re lucky to have him.”
The new piano is a Steinway grand, and this concert is the first chance to really hear what it can do when put to the test. It was purchased via a special fundraising campaign and selected at the factory by pianist Olga Kern. She’s a frequent guest artist with the orchestra and, appropriately enough, was first-prize winner of the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition at age 17.
Stalin died on March 5, 1953, and Shostakovich’s tenth symphony premiered in Leningrad nine months later, on December 17. The composer claimed to have written the entire piece between July and October of that year, but some of the musical material in it can be traced as far back as 1946. John Mangum, program annotator for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, memorably described it as “48 minutes of tragedy, despair, terror, and violence and two minutes of triumph.”
The notion that it depicts the horrors of the Stalinist era and a sense of release from its conclusion is entirely plausible. Shostakovich may have said so himself, in a 1979 book titled Testimony that claimed to be his memoirs, as told to musicologist Solomon Volkov.
Volkov quotes the composer as having said, “I wrote it right after Stalin’s death, and no one has yet guessed what the symphony is about. It’s about Stalin and the Stalin years. The second movement, the scherzo, is a musical portrait of Stalin, roughly speaking.” Experts are still debating Testimony’s authenticity, but in any case the symphony’s second movement is one of the most intensely savage pieces of orchestral music ever written.
For Minczuk, there’s a universal message in the Shostakovich as well as a personal one. “Artists seem so often to struggle, to be threatened,” he says. “He suffered so much under Stalin and today’s artists are still suffering from having to stay home and not work. It’s a threat to organizations as well. Shostakovich is telling us that music always triumphs and survives. It’s so important to mankind, and we’re privileged to be the ones who get to tell his story.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.