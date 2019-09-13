Fans of the 1990s and 2000s alternative-pop band Stereolab have two reasons to be happy right now. One is that we’re in the midst of a series of rereleases this year of seven landmark albums. Remastered discs of Transient Random Noise-Bursts with Announcements and Mars Audiac Quintet came out in May. On Sept. 13, three more are available: Emperor Tomato Ketchup, Dots and Loops, and Cobra and Phases Group Play Voltage in the Milky Night. Even better than all of that cool, mesmerizingly plodding music (available on vinyl, CD, and mp3) is the live concert at Meow Wolf Santa Fe on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Stereolab has been on hiatus since the close of its February 2009 Australian tour, but vocalist Laetitia Sadier and her bandmates are doing dozens of live shows this year to coincide with the reissue project. The Tuesday gig at Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, starts at 8 p.m. Call 505-305-6369 or see meowwolf.com for ticket availability. Bitchin Bajas is the guest act.
Random Acts