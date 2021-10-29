Traditional radical: Branford Marsalis

One of the country’s most esteemed jazz ensembles, the Branford Marsalis Quartet, returns to Santa Fe for a on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. The group’s first U.S. tour in almost two years began on Friday, Oct. 22, with six performances over five consecutive nights in the San Francisco Bay area.
“We haven’t played that many nights in a row in quite a while,” Marsalis says. “It’s like the NFL with no preseason games. We have to get back in playing shape fast and performing for an audience is the only way to do it.”
Their most recent recording, The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, was voted 2019’s Album of the Year by Jazzwise magazine, which said: “It’s an object lesson in how an established group can dig deeper into musical and emotional resources than many a short-lived ensemble, however starry the personnel. It’s grounded, harks back to the tradition, looks forward to new ideas, yet has a confident perfection that is extremely rare.”
Selections from it are likely to be on the quartet’s Santa Fe program, but the specifics aren’t determined in advance. “Our playlist varies from night to night,” Marsalis says, “based on how we’re feeling, as well as how the audience is responding. We have a 30- or 40-year repertory that we can choose from.” That repertory includes material from the quartet’s 15 prior albums, beginning with their 1986 debut recording, Royal Garden Blues.
Their performance won’t have lots of fancy lighting effects and the only pyrotechnics onstage will be musical, not scenic, but Marsalis knows that visual appeal is also part of the group’s success. “Lots of audience members just like to see us having a good time,” he says. “We love to play, and many people enjoy us through their eyes just as much as their ears.”
Marsalis clearly plays well with friends — his quartet has had just six members in addition to himself over its 35-year span. Drummer Justin Faulkner is the group’s newbie, having signed on in 2009. Pianist Joey Calderazzo’s tenure began in 1999, and bassist Eric Revis joined up in 1997.
Reviews of their live gigs are just as enthusiastic as those for their recordings. During a 2018 Australian tour that included the recording sessions for The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, the Sydney Morning Herald said, “They begin at such a whisper they almost have you leaning forward in your seat, and then suddenly spin into the thrills and spills of bassist Eric Revis’s ‘Dance of the Evil Toys’ — aptly named, given its wicked syncopations. The energy level is instantly blistering, but without the usual connotation of vigour: this is more like dancing on air.”
Six months later and half a world away, London’s Financial Times gave a March 2019 concert five stars, saying, “This performance, based on the saxophonist’s exuberant just-released CD The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, delivered a fine balance of freedom, form and shades of emotion that are rare in jazz.”
A conversation with the 61-year-old Marsalis is frank, earthy, and expansive. The subjects included a book that resonates for him (Sparks of Genius: The Thirteen Thinking Tools of the World’s Most Creative People, which posits that creativity is a skill that can be learned and developed), the New Orleans Saints football team (he’s a big fan), and which of us correctly remembers the opening theme song from The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle. (No comment on who got it right, other than to observe that a younger person’s memory isn’t always superior to an older one’s.)
The moose and squirrel discussion sprang from Marsalis’ strongly held belief that more musicians should pay attention to Rocky’s catchphrase, “And now here’s something we hope you’ll really like.”
“A lot of modern musicians don’t think of themselves as entertainers,” he says. “They delight in flummoxing audiences. I don’t. We play some really advanced [s***] sometimes, but our job is to distill that down into something that reaches people. If people feel like they have to take a music theory class to understand us, then we’ve failed.”
Failure is a concept not often associated with the Marsalis clan and its musical achievements. Three of Branford’s five younger brothers are also celebrated instrumentalists — trumpeter Wynton, trombonist Delfeayo, and drummer Jason. Their mother, Dolores, was a jazz singer, and their late father, Ellis, was one of the first New Orleans-based pianists to eschew classic jazz and rhythm-and-blues styles in favor of the burgeoning bebop movement led by players such as Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.
Accolades for the family, individually and collectively, are many and impressive, including the 2011 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award given to Ellis and his four music-playing sons, the only group to receive the honor in its 40-year history.
Branford, who says he’s “always been leery of people who specialize too much,” has undoubtedly had the most eclectic career of the group. In addition to the work with his quartet, he’s toured and recorded with Sting, led The Tonight Show band for three years (not his favorite experience), performed frequently with The Grateful Dead, and played a featured role in Spike Lee’s second film, School Daze.
He’s also been active recently in film composition, scoring Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) and Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (2021), with the latter just earning an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding music composition in the documentary field. His work on these period films reflects the important role historic jazz played in his artistic development. “The more traditional music I learned, the more radical my thought process became,” he says. “It opened all sorts of doors for me. You can’t learn much by listening to yourself play.”
Asked whether the age of today’s jazz audience concerns him, Marsalis replies: “Nah. When I started playing with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers in the early 1980s, the audience looked exactly the same as it does now. When I think about what I was like as a teenager, I’m glad there aren’t too many kids out there. They don’t have the musical or the life experience to appreciate it.”
