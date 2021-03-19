Music of the Universe
4 p.m. Sunday, March 21
Meow Wolf
Music by Bach, Marcos Balter, Philip Glass, Benedetto Marcello, Missy Mazzoli, Krzysztof Penderecki, Ivy Priaulx Rainier, Steve Reich, Marc Satterwhite, Caroline Shaw, Telemann
Masterworks & Masterpieces
4 p.m. April 18
Museum of International Folk Art and the New Mexico Museum
Music by Béla Bartók, Beethoven, Daniel Davis, Frederick Frahm, Witold Lutosławski
Taste of Beethoven
4 p.m. May 9
Casa Rondeña Winery, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque
Music by Dave Anderson, Beethoven, Gideon Freudmann, Handel, Andrés Martin, Alfred Reed, Rossini, and Joaquín Turina
Tate Meets Mozart
4 p.m. May 30
The School for Advanced Research
Music by Louis Ballard, Stephanie Berg, Francisco Braga, Gabriela Lena Frank, Mozart, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate
Bach on Stage
4 p.m. June 20
The Lensic Performing Arts Center
Music by J.S. Bach, Philip Glass, Friedrich Grützmacher, Tchaikovsky, George Walker
Music of the Universe will be available free of charge; the remaining concerts are $20 per household. Details and tickets at santafesymphony.org. — M.T.
