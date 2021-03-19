Music of the Universe

4 p.m. Sunday, March 21

Meow Wolf

Music by Bach, Marcos Balter, Philip Glass, Benedetto Marcello, Missy Mazzoli, Krzysztof Penderecki, Ivy Priaulx Rainier, Steve Reich, Marc Satterwhite, Caroline Shaw, Telemann

Masterworks & Masterpieces

4 p.m. April 18

Museum of International Folk Art and the New Mexico Museum

Music by Béla Bartók, Beethoven, Daniel Davis, Frederick Frahm, Witold Lutosławski

Taste of Beethoven

4 p.m. May 9

Casa Rondeña Winery, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

Music by Dave Anderson, Beethoven, Gideon Freudmann, Handel, Andrés Martin, Alfred Reed, Rossini, and Joaquín Turina

Tate Meets Mozart

4 p.m. May 30

The School for Advanced Research

Music by Louis Ballard, Stephanie Berg, Francisco Braga, Gabriela Lena Frank, Mozart, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate

Bach on Stage

4 p.m. June 20

The Lensic Performing Arts Center

Music by J.S. Bach, Philip Glass, Friedrich Grützmacher, Tchaikovsky, George Walker

Music of the Universe will be available free of charge; the remaining concerts are $20 per household. Details and tickets at santafesymphony.org. — M.T.

