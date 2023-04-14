The key of sea

In collaboration with Defenders of Wildlife and WildEarth Guardians, the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra performs music by Haydn and Debussy as well as a piece by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in a Sunday, April 16, concert.

Music showcasing the work of two 20-somethings — composer Joseph Haydn and violin soloist Samuel Vargas — comprises the first half of the Santa Fe Symphony’s Sunday, April 16 concert, One Love, One Planet, with a unique collaboration between the orchestra, Defenders of Wildlife, and WildEarth Guardians; Claude Debussy’s La Mer (The Sea), accompanied by multimedia visuals, is featured in the second half.

Vargas is a 26-year-old native of Venezuela whose talents were nurtured by his homeland’s El Sistema program for young musicians. In 2021, he won first prize in the prestigious Sphinx Competition, and he has since performed with artists including Gustavo Dudamel, Simon Rattle, Daniel Barenboim, and Claudio Abbado.

Composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Samuel Vargas; photo Mike Stuckey, courtesy Sphinx Organization
Claude Debussy and his daughter Claude-Emma on the beach at Houlgate in 1911

