The key of sea

In collaboration with Defenders of Wildlife and WildEarth Guardians, the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra performs music by Haydn and Debussy as well as a piece by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in a Sunday, April 16, concert.
Music showcasing the work of two 20-somethings — composer Joseph Haydn and violin soloist Samuel Vargas — comprises the first half of the Santa Fe Symphony’s Sunday, April 16 concert, One Love, One Planet, with a unique collaboration between the orchestra, Defenders of Wildlife, and WildEarth Guardians; Claude Debussy’s La Mer (The Sea), accompanied by multimedia visuals, is featured in the second half.
Vargas is a 26-year-old native of Venezuela whose talents were nurtured by his homeland’s El Sistema program for young musicians. In 2021, he won first prize in the prestigious Sphinx Competition, and he has since performed with artists including Gustavo Dudamel, Simon Rattle, Daniel Barenboim, and Claudio Abbado.
The Sphinx Competition is the flagship program of the Detroit-based Sphinx Organization, which describes itself as “a social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.” It was founded in 1997 by violinist Aaron Dworkin, then an undergraduate at the University of Michigan, to support the work of young Black and Latinx composers and performers.
Vargas and the orchestra also will perform the Violin Concerto in G minor by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, a London-based Black composer who achieved international recognition and acclaim during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The 1912 concerto was Coleridge-Taylor’s last major work. He died shortly after the work premiered in Norfolk, Connecticut, where it was played by pioneering American violinist Maud Powell — and his music soon faded from sight. (See sidebar at the bottom of the story for more about this important composer, whose work is being rediscovered and reappreciated.)
Vargas sees his job and the orchestra’s as creating an atmosphere that will allow the audience members to follow their feelings wherever they are taken. “The beauty of music is that it doesn’t need to be decodified,” he says. “You don’t need to understand it, you need to feel it. I just hope people won’t come with any preconception about what the music is or why it hasn’t been played so much. At the end, it’s just magical music.”
There’s also a different connection to the piece for Vargas, who learned about it while doing some online research. For decades, the music was believed lost, until it was rediscovered and first performed in 1980 by soloist Sergiu Schwartz, with whom Vargas had been studying for several years. “The concerto started having a bigger connotation for me,” he says, “especially when I discovered my professor was 23 at the time, about the same age I am now.”
The second half of the concert takes a different tack — toward the sea. If Debussy’s father had his way, his son would have taken up a very different career. “You perhaps do not know that I was destined for the life of a sailor,” he wrote to a friend, “and that it was only by chance that I was led away from it. But I still have a great passion for the sea.”
La Mer is the most overt manifestation of that passion, and it has long been the most often performed of his orchestral works. It’s in three movements, like several of his other orchestral pieces, and each movement has a very specific description — “From dawn to noon on the sea,” “Play of the waves,” and “Dialogue of the wind and the sea.”
The music, however, doesn’t try to reproduce the sounds of the sea in a literal way. Rather, Debussy’s aim is to evoke in the listener the same kinds of emotions and sensations generated by the ocean, through constantly shifting musical means.
Debussy seldom visited the sea while composing La Mer, relying instead on his own memories and visual art. For the latter he turned not to the French impressionists, for whom the sea was a popular subject, but earlier artists, especially British painter J.M.W. Turner and Japanese woodblock printmaker Katsushika Hokusai, whose The Great Wave off Kanagawa graced the cover of La Mer’s printed score.
WildEarth Guardians is co-presenting the concert as part of a three-year partnership connecting a symphony concert to Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22. “This year’s event is about what a dwindling resource water is and how much we need to protect it,” says Emma Scherer, the symphony’s executive director.
The visuals accompanying La Mer were created by Defenders of Wildlife specifically for this concert. “I hope they complement the listener’s experience to evoke a deep sense of awe, wonder, and compassion for wildlife and the ecosystems upon which they depend,” says John Horning, executive director of WildEarth Guardians.
“This year is the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Endangered Species Act, a landmark and powerful environmental law,” Horning continued. “We intend to have a petition for audience members to sign in support of the act, and we hope that [they] become advocates for protecting imperiled plants and animals.”
Haydn’s Symphony No. 6, “Morning,” from 1761 opens the program. It was the first piece of music he wrote for his new employer, Hungarian Nikolaus I, Prince Esterházy, who had asked for symphonies on the themes morning, noon, and night. No. 6 was the only one in in which Haydn included a time-of-day depiction — a sunrise in its opening section — and the composer didn’t give it the morning nickname, but his publisher did, christening Nos. 7 and 8 as noon and night as well.
The symphony features flashy solo writing for just about every instrument in the orchestra, including the double bass and bassoon. This may have been a clever ploy by the 29-year-old composer to ingratiate himself with members of the Esterházy orchestra, since it was then a common practice for those playing virtuoso passages skillfully to receive a nice tip afterward.
Haydn also demonstrated his soon-to-be famous musical sense of humor, with the first horn playing what is clearly the wrong melody at a key moment in the first movement and a second movement that includes a passage described by British commentator Richard Wigmore as “a comic sendup of a music lesson, the solo violin showing his incompetent ‘pupils’ how to play a simple rising scale.”