Is anything more New Mexico than Al Hurricane Jr. singing his classic “La Fiesta de Santa Fe”? And is it even possible to stay seated when the godson of New Mexico music kindly commands you to have a good time and celebrate life in the City of Holy Faith? Hurricane Jr. — whose father was known as the godfather of New Mexico music — will get your feet moving and your fingers snapping at a benefit concert for San Isidro Catholic Church at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery (2797 Agua Fría St., 505-780-5730). Tickets are $40 at the door, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com.
Random Acts