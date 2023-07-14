The big 5-0

070523_SFChamberMusic05rgb.jpg

Marc Neikrug (left), artistic director, and Steven Ovitsky, executive director, stand outside their Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival office on Griffin Street. Photo Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

“Fireworks, nostalgia, and celebration” were the operative words for Marc Neikrug, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s artistic director, in programming the group’s 50th season, which runs from Sunday, July 16, to August 21.

One of Neikrug’s techniques in crafting the season was hoarding some repertory for the anniversary. “I held on to some spectacular things,” he says, “like Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Schubert’s ‘Trout’ Quintet and a few othe≠r items knowing they would be part of our 50th.” The season also includes several commissioned premieres and some large-scale concerts.

Mark O’Connor, Edgar Meyer, and Dave Taylor performing in a free outdoor concert in Santa Fe’s Alto Park in 1987. Courtesy Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival
Festival musicians on the balcony of St. Francis Auditorium in 1986. Courtesy Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival
Festival musicians Daniel Phillips, Timothy Eddy, Ani Kavafian, Heiichiro Ohyama in 1981. Courtesy Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival
Middle row: Artists appearing at the 1979 festival. Courtesy Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival
Festival musicians flank Georgia O’Keeffe during a reception circa 1980. Courtesy Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival

