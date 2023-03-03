The art of the score

Image and text are courtesy of Raven Chacon

Raven Chacon is an accomplished visual and multi-media artist, as well as a composer, and his scores often include or consist of graphic elements that go far beyond traditional music notation. (Later this year the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson will open a solo exhibit of his scores and video works.)

Here’s the score and performance notes for his American Ledger No. 1, from 2018:

American Ledger No. 1 is a narrative score for performance, telling the creation story of the founding of the United States of America. In chronological descending order, moments of contact, enactment of laws, events of violence, the building of cities, and erasure of land and worldview are mediated through graphic notation and realized by sustaining and percussive instruments, coins, axe and wood, a police whistle, and a match.