New Mexicans are fated to hear Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 this fall. It was on the Santa Fe Symphony’s season-opening concert and it returns on the New Mexico Philharmonic’s Tchaikovsky Times Two. The composer broke a self-imposed rule and divulged the dramatic work’s theme — fate, “that force which prevents the impulse towards happiness from entirely achieving its goal.” Violinist Paul Huang, who made a well-received debut with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival this summer, is the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. See the concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Drive NE in Albuquerque. Tickets are $27-$80 from 505-925-5858 or nmphil.org.
