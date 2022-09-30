Tales of the City: Suzanne Vega's second act

Suzanne Vega; photo George Holz

Whether she hooks you with a gentle but affecting voice, memorable choruses, and perceptive lyrics that often feel autobiographical, Suzanne Vega is up there with a select number of rockers who can take the commonplace and small moments that occur in the course of a day and invest them with drama, meaning, double meanings, and a sense of the pain and joy of living.

Someone like Laura Nyro or Lou Reed comes to mind.

Tales of the City: Suzanne Vega's second act

Kris Kristofferson (from left), Victoria Williams, Suzanne Vega, Vin Scelsa, and Lou Reed at The Bottom Line in 1994, photo Ebet Roberts
Tales of the City: Suzanne Vega's second act
Tales of the City: Suzanne Vega's second act

Vega and director Michael Tully on the set of Lover, Beloved; photo Amy Bench

Popular in the Community