Star chamber

Go big or go home.
For the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, there’s no need to choose. It does both during the final week or so of its season, when it goes to its larger, second home — the Lensic Performing Arts Center — for most performances.
The larger seating capacity is a plus for concerts that promise to sell especially well, like Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons on August 19, and the bigger stage is a plus for repertory that requires larger performing forces.
That’s especially true this year, as the festival celebrates its 50th season with the largest work it’s ever performed, one that requires four exceptional soloists and a 40-player ensemble and that was written for a different — and even larger — anniversary event.
Eight miles outside the town of Parowan, in southwestern Utah, lies Mount Messiaen, quite possibly the world’s only mountain named after a composer. It honors Olivier Messiaen, the 20th-century French composer who blended his spiritual beliefs and love of nature with music of rhythmic complexity and often-astonishing tone colors to create one of the most deeply personal voices of the 1900s.
But why Utah? It was there that he found the visual and aural inspiration for From the Canyon to the Stars, a 100-minute, 12-movement work composed in honor of the American Bicentennial. The chamber music festival’s performance of it, which features an all-star lineup of soloists, takes place on Sunday, August 13.
The piece was commissioned by arts patron Alice Tully in 1971 and premiered in 1974 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. (Messiaen originally turned down the offer but was persuaded when Tully charmed him with a story of traveling to India for the sole purpose of shaking a lion’s paw. “I said to myself, that woman is amazing,” he told Tempo magazine in 1979, “that’s marvelous, and I accepted the commission.”)
After doing extensive visual research, the composer decided: “The grandest and most beautiful marvels of the world must be the canyons of Utah. So I’ll have to go to Utah.” Messiaen was a professional-caliber ornithologist, with bird sounds figuring prominently in many of scores, so he timed his first visit for springtime, which he knew meant maximum mating calls.
Once there, he settled on three specific sites for his visual inspiration — Cedar Breaks, Bryce Canyon, and Zion National Park — and transcribed calls of the different birds found in each for aural stimulation. Messiaen divided From the Canyon to the Stars into three large sections, one for each site, with specific references to each place and its associated avians in the movement titles — “Cedar Breaks and the gift of awe,” “The wood thrush,” “Zion Park and the celestial city,” and so on.
“It’s about everything: nature, the Divine, life, and his other-worldly sounds that are so uniquely evocative … and often make you feel as if you are in a deep trance,” says From the Canyon to the Stars conductor Alan Gilbert. “Listening to Messiaen, and particularly to this work, is a totally immersive experience.”
Almost alone among the major composers of his time, Messiaen was devoutly religious, although his Roman Catholic faith had a uniquely joyful and quasi-mystical point of view that was expressed in much of his music.
Compared to Cedar Breaks, he found Zion Park to be “more somber, serene, more sacred, even more celestial.” The Mormons gave the area its name, which Messiaen found extremely significant. “Zion in the Bible is the synonym of Jerusalem,” he said, “not the earthly Jerusalem, but the celestial city itself, thus, the gift of heaven. My work concludes with paradise, ‘Zion Park and the Celestial City.’”
The musical notes that create that trance-like state and the transcendent finale are anything but easy. In fact, Gilbert describes the piece as “terribly difficult,” adding, “The individual parts are technically demanding, and the rhythms are unbelievably complex.”
However, the conductor is totally confident his players can conquer its demands. “Since the group Marc [Artistic Director Marc Neikrug] has assembled this summer is so brilliant,” he says, “I expect that that much of the rehearsal time will not be spent solving the technical challenges, but rather about making it sound easy! What is really most important, at the end of the day, is for it all to sound natural and inevitable.”
Opportunities to conduct From the Canyon to the Stars are rare and highly cherished. “It was really an artistic highlight of my life, and I am not exaggerating!” says Gilbert, who has led it once before. “Tackling this epic and supremely challenging work was unbelievably gratifying, and it was wonderful to feel the audience’s visceral response to its power.”
There are other compelling offerings in the festival’s home stretch, starting with the Monday, August 14, concert, which includes a virtuosic rarity as well as two trios featuring woodwinds — Beethoven’s Clarinet Trio and Francis Poulenc’s Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano. The latter is full of the composer’s characteristic wit, charm, tunefulness, and, in the middle movement, “sweet melancholy,” as he put it.
The rarity is Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Suite for Piano Left-Hand, Two Violins, and Cello, from 1930. It was one in a series of commissions by Paul Wittgenstein, a concert pianist (and older brother of famed Austrian philosopher Ludwig), whose right arm had to be amputated due to a World War I injury.
Critics of his time frowned on Korngold’s beautifully crafted scores for not being sufficiently forward looking, but his virtues are more apparent today. The piano suite seems to run backward, in fact, starting with a big keyboard cadenza that showcased the unique playing techniques Wittgenstein developed, allowing him to sound as if he were playing with many more than five fingers.
St. Francis Auditorium continues to offer some concerts, including Haochen Zhang’s piano recital on Tuesday, August 15. Just one work is on the program, but it’s a monster: Beethoven’s Hammerklavier Sonata in B-flat Major. Zhang is one of the music world’s finest young players and should be fully up to its technical demands and interpretive challenges.
The Lensic is the site for the festival’s 50th anniversary special recital by mezzo-soprano Susan Graham and baritone Thomas Hampson. Their wide-ranging program includes Mozart opera excerpts, Maurice Ravel’s final composition, his song cycle Don Quichotte à Dulcinée, excerpts from Hector Berlioz’s lovely and surprisingly understated Les Nuits d’Eté (Summer Nights), and show tunes ranging from The Merry Widow to Carousel and West Side Story.
Don’t let the cost implications of “special recital” dissuade you. The festival raised its prices by a tastefully small amount for this event, so they start at just $30.
The music world’s one and only double bass star, Edgar Meyer, is featured on the August 20 concert that includes his Quintet for String Quartet and Double Bass, along with Haydn’s “Emperor” String Quartet and Brahms’ gorgeous early Piano Trio in B Major.
If the sight of “Arnold Schoenberg” gives you the heebie-jeebies (or worse), you might want to reconsider, at least on August 21. His Transfigured Night, (Verklärte Nacht), which opens the final festival program, is an early work, for string sextet, of surprising lyrical beauty and direct emotionality.
The finale’s finale is one of chamber music’s best-loved works, Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A Major, aka “The Trout,” played by the Dover Quartet and bassist Meyer.