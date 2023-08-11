Star chamber

Olivier Messiaen (in 1986) blended spirituality and a love of nature into his compositions.

Go big or go home.

For the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, there’s no need to choose. It does both during the final week or so of its season, when it goes to its larger, second home — the Lensic Performing Arts Center — for most performances.

Star chamber

The Utah Symphony performs From the Canyon to the Stars at Zion National Park in 2022.
Star chamber

Conductor Alan Gilbert
Star chamber

Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham
Star chamber

Baritone Thomas Hampson 

Recommended for you