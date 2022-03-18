“In the Negro melodies of America I discover all that is needed for a great and noble school of music. … The American musician understands these tunes and they move sentiment in him.”
— Antonín Dvorák in The New York Herald, 1893
The Santa Fe Symphony’s “Romantic Legacies” concert on Sunday, March 20, draws its inspiration from this famous quote, pairing pioneering Black composer Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 with Dvorák’s cello concerto.
For a brief period during the 1930s, it seemed like Dvorák’s prophecy might come true. Price’s symphony was premiered by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1933. A year later, William L. Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony had its first performance in Carnegie Hall, conducted by Leopold Stokowski and played by the Philadelphia Orchestra. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra premiered William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony in 1930.
“Spirituals to symphonies in less than fifty years! How could they even attempt it?” wrote Black composer and writer Shirley Graham in 1935, referring to the arc that began with concert tours by the Fisk Jubilee Singers during Reconstruction. Despite a promising beginning, racism overt and covert combined with the classical music world’s embrace of 12-tone European modernism to push talented Black composers to the sidelines.
Price’s music reflects the neo-romantic aesthetic of her main teachers, and most often evokes comparisons to Dvorák and Johannes Brahms. This familiar aspect of her style functions as a strength, allowing her incorporation of Black musical forms and techniques to be clearly perceived.
Price’s Symphony No. 1 is in a traditional four-part structure, beginning with an extended first movement in sonata form marked “Fast but not too fast.” The two main themes suggest the quality of spirituals, with the second in particular invoking the spirit of Dvorák. The “Slow, majestic” second movement prominently features the brass section, playing a chorale that reflects Price’s deeply held religious beliefs and her interest in church music.
The third movement, Juba Dance, refers to a practice called patting juba — slapping hands against various body parts and stomping to create a rhythm used for singing or dancing. Sometimes known as hamboning, it developed when slave owners started confiscating their slaves’ drums, fearing they could be used for communicating in an uprising. Patting juba’s African ancestry is manifested in its rhythmic complexity, such as the simultaneous performance of 3/4 and 4/4 or 2/4 patterns. The final movement is a short, very fast rondo that also evokes the spirit of the dance and brings the work to a triumphant fortissimo conclusion.
In 1892, American arts patron Jeannette Meyers Thurber lured Dvorák to the new world, thanks to a magnificent salary, to head the National Conservatory of Music in America. While Dvorák enjoyed many aspects of life in New York, as well as the summer he spent in Spillville, Iowa’s Bohemian community, in 1893, he also grew increasingly homesick, an emotion that found its most profound expression in the cello concerto he composed in late 1894 and early 1895.
Surprisingly, we owe the concerto’s existence to Victor Herbert, who penned the music for such operettas as Babes in Toyland and Naughty Marietta. A first-rate instrumentalist as well as composer, Herbert was principal cellist for the 1893 world premiere of Dvorák’s “From the New World” Symphony No. 9. Hearing the first performances of Herbert’s Cello Concerto No. 2 that same year convinced Dvorák that the instrument could be effective in the context of a concerto — until then he believed the cello couldn’t be loud enough in its lowest register and couldn’t sound attractive enough in its highest.
Asked to describe where the concerto stands in the pantheon of such pieces, soloist Mark Kosower says: “This is the cellists’ national anthem! It’s such a perfect composition and it satisfies audiences in so many different ways. There’s a perfection of form, there’s the beauty of the melodic content, and it’s such a genuinely heartfelt work, about his own nostalgia for his homeland.”
Kosower has notched “northwards of 50 or 60 performances” of the concerto, but still clearly relishes playing it. “With time and age and knowing the piece for a long time, you learn the piece on a deeper and more sophisticated level,” he says. “Because there’s so much passion and heroism in it, it can sometimes be presented a muscular, he-man type of piece. But it’s also music about the Bohemian countryside, filled with all the charm of the forest.”
The concerto also had another deeply personal aspect for its composer. His sister-in-law Josefina Cermáková informed him in November 1894 that she was seriously ill, and Dvorák responded by quoting her favorite of his songs, “Leave Me Alone with My Dreams,” in its second movement. After her death the following year, he revised the work’s finale, adding a poignant andante section that refers back to the song.
While this is Kosower’s debut with the Santa Fe Symphony, he has been a frequent guest with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, most recently performing Bach’s six solo Cello Suites last summer. He’s currently principal cello of the Cleveland Orchestra, a position he’s held since 2010, and has been described as “a virtuoso of staggering prowess” by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Kosower started playing the cello (actually an oversized viola) at age 18 months, imitating his cellist/music professor father. He went on to study with legendary Hungarian American cellist János Starker at the Indiana University School of Music and with Joel Krosnick at The Juilliard School.
The concert opens with the overture to Giuseppe Verdi’s La Forza del Destino (The Power of Fate or The Force of Destiny). The opera initially had a short prelude, but for the 1869 revision, the version usually performed today, Verdi composed an eight-minute mini-drama, which he called a Sinfonia to describe its musical weight. The prickly music critic and composer Virgil Thomson pointed out that La Forza del Destino’s plot depends on so many improbable coincidences that a more accurate title for it would be Tough Luck, but in any case, the overture is a concert hall favorite.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.