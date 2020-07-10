THE MAN WHO WAS FIGARO (AND HELPED WIN OUR REVOLUTIONARY WAR)
Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, the Frenchman who penned the plays The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro, was an extraordinary character who possessed all of his fictional Figaro’s energy, charm, guile, and wit.
Twice jailed and twice exiled from France, he was by turns a watchmaker, inventor, musician, diplomat, spy, publisher, horticulturist, litigant, arms dealer, satirist, financier, and a participant in both the American and French revolutions. He published 70 volumes of Voltaire’s complete works (buying a type foundry and three paper mills to fuel the venture), taught King Louis XV’s four daughters how to play the harp, and oversaw France’s royal parks as the country's lieutenant-general of hunting.
In 1775, Beaumarchais urged King Louis XVI to support the American colonists in their dispute with England. When the French government proved slow to act, he founded a shadow company and borrowed an enormous amount of money from French and Spanish sources to broker arms and supplies for the American troops. He also put in a great deal of his own cash into the venture.
The American army that accepted the surrender of British troops at Saratoga in 1777 was largely equipped by Beaumarchais. Astonishingly, the U.S. government did not repay Beaumarchais’ heirs for the money he had borrowed or invested until 1835, and then it was only a fraction of the investment.
KING OF THE RECYCLERS
Rossini is infamous for recycling music from his unsuccessful operas, but he is by no means alone in this practice. Handel, among others, was an expert practitioner, and it was a standard part of musical culture for a long time.
It’s especially understandable in the context of early 19th-century Italian opera, when composers were under enormous time pressure and often wrote two or three full-length pieces every year. Why let perfectly good music go to waste, they must have wondered, when it was heard just once or twice in a single town?
What we think of as the overture to The Barber of Seville started out in Aureliano in Palmira, a serious opera he wrote in 1813. It was a flop, so Rossini reused the overture two years later in another serious opera, Elizabeth, Queen of England, with the same result. The third time, in The Barber of Seville, was the charm.
Rossini’s all-time record for recycling involved a duet from the first opera he wrote, Demetrio e Polibio, which reappeared in five subsequent operas. To be fair, Rossini usually adjusted the music to better fit its new circumstances.
In 1850, when the music publisher Ricordi decided to bring out a complete edition of all his operas, Rossini was aghast. In a letter to a friend, he said, “The same pieces will be found several times, for I thought I had the right to remove from my fiascos those pieces which seemed best, to rescue them from shipwreck. A fiasco was supposed to be good and dead, and now they've resuscitated them all!"
SINGER POWER
Star singers wielded great power during the first part of the 1800s. Tenor Manuel Garcia, who played Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville’s first production, received three times as much money for his performances as Rossini got for writing the entire opera, a typical occurrence for the era. Singers often interpolated their own arias into operas or demanded that existing ones be rewritten to better showcase their skills.
As the century progressed, composers were able to put a halt to the practice, with one exception: the music lesson scene in The Barber of Seville. For decades divas seized on it as an opportunity to sing their own showstoppers, even though they had nothing whatever to do with the plot. This tradition lasted well into the 20th century, with Maria Callas even indulging in it.
One of the most famous interpolators was soprano Adelina Patti. Her supplementary warbles in The Barber included a Neapolitan song called “Il bacio” ("The Kiss"), the bolero from Verdi’s I vespri siciliani (The Sicilian Vespers), the “Shadow Song” from Meyerbeer's Dinorah, and Henry Bishop's Victorian parlor ballad "Home! Sweet Home!”
This additional music became such an audience draw that it was often announced in advance of the performance, as in this newspaper ad that specifically mentioned Patti’s upcoming repertory.
ROSSINI’S CRESCENDO
“The Rossini Crescendo” is often referred to but seldom explained. It’s not just everyone singing or playing more loudly. Rossini combined increasing volume with several other techniques in creating his trademark crescendo, the first one of which was heard in La Pietra del Paragone (The Touchstone) in 1812.
His techniques included starting with a small number of instruments and voices, then adding more and more in layers; moving the voices and instruments to higher registers (usually up an octave), which adds tonal brilliance as well as volume; and establishing a musical phrase through repetition, then compressing it, causing the melody and harmonies to change more quickly. The music feels like it’s speeding up, even though the actual conducting tempo is unchanged.
The Act I finale of The Barber of Seville ends with one of Rossini’s best crescendos, giving audiences the impression of a ship on storm-tossed seas.
