Serving the song

Formed in 2015, The Small Glories are a folk duo with a knack for inventive harmonies rooted in the Canadian folk tradition. Multi-instrumentalists Cara Luft and JD Edwards bring not only decades of experience playing to the stage in Santa Fe on Sunday, May 22, but also a renewed sense of joy to the purpose of their performances.
Growing up in musical households and spending much of their lives touring, the pandemic has hampered the lifestyle of these touring musicians, who are accustomed to interacting with crowds and using their own brand of performance to dispel the disharmony that often comes from time spent isolated from one another.
“Music is a great unifier,” says Luft, 47. “It’s the equalizer. It’s where everyone is welcome to come, regardless of who you are or what you believe. It’s about connecting to people on an intimate level at each show, talking about what’s going on and not shaming people.”
To be sure, The Small Glories are a fun band. That is to say, performances are built around audience participation and are meant to inspire dancing. There will be shtick. There will be jokes. There will be children in front of the stage working out their moves in ways that small humans seem hardwired to make when they hear the rhythm plucked from a clawhammer banjo. Luft says, “We tell stories, we interact with the audience, and we get people singing. Our albums are great, the songs are great, and people love listening to them, but the live show is like a whole ‘nother experience.”
When pressed to define The Small Glories, Luft says she often just calls what they play “good music. “When you classify it in a genre, people go, ‘Oh, I don’t really like folk music, but I like you guys.’” The splinters among music fans will find it easy to classify much of what they play as roots music, Americana, or the northern varietal, Canadiana. Many will find folk is likely an apt description, and the band’s live performances draw songs from the full-length LPs Wondrous Traveler (2016) and Assiniboine & the Red (2019), with a few well-known traditional folk songs mixed in.
What sets The Small Glories apart is clearly found in their harmonies. A founding member of the Wailin’ Jennys, Luft honed her approach to vocal arrangement in the early 2000s. She evolved her approach after leaving the Jennys, a group known for beautiful harmonies built for three female voices.
“It was a really tight three-part harmony,” Luft explains of the Wailin’ Jennys’ arrangements. “It was very structured, and it kind of had to be because you had three voices, and there’s a little bit less flexibility in terms of your vocal movement. Whereas, when there’s two of us, it’s still very structured, but there’s a little bit more flexibility in terms of us swapping the parts and creating that illusion of having a third part, even though it’s not there.”
The Small Glories returned to touring in March with a nine-city tour of Alaska. For Luft, getting back on the road as the pandemic’s grip loosened has been a welcome change from being cooped up in Winnipeg, unable to play before large audiences. “This is our first time as The Small Glories coming to New Mexico. So, yeah, we’re looking forward to it.” It has been nearly 20 years since she was last in the state, on tour at the time with the Wailin’ Jennys.
“I fell in love with pozole,” she says. “Am I saying that right? And sopapillas, which I could eat, well, at least at that age I could eat, a lot. I don’t know if I can anymore.”
Beyond dinner plans and performances in both Albuquerque (on Saturday, May 21, at Fusion, 708 First St. NW) and Santa Fe, The Small Glories will hold two workshops (open to the public) during their stay as part of a residency with AMP Concerts. “We do these hands-on harmony singing workshops where we teach people parts to songs, and they get singing right away. It’s just really fun.
“So, we’re gonna do a Harmony Singing workshop and this one’s called School of Rock for Folkies, which is essentially an ensemble playing class.”
The Small Glories kicked off a multi-state, multi-province tour in Lakewood, Colorado, on May 19, and Luft and Edward plan to record their third full-length album this winter. Luft says fans at the live shows will get a chance to hear many of the new songs before they are released. What direction that music will take remains to be seen, but it is clear that The Small Glories will focus on the bandmates’ strengths. “Really, the first thing is we want to serve the song. We really want to find those vocal sweet spots that work best for us.”