Daniel Crupi, executive director of the Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus, is leaving his position to become executive director of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra in Asheville, N.C., beginning in July.
Crupi came to Santa Fe in March 2019 from North Carolina’s Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, where he served as its chief operating officer.
“Daniel’s tenure has been marked by creativity, innovation and collaboration,” said Mike Dawson, symphony board president, citing new initiatives such as the group’s online concerts filmed at iconic New Mexico locations and last year’s 1:1 events, in which one orchestra member played a 10-minute program for one audience member.
“[Crupi] leaves us a financially stronger, more nimble and vibrant organization," Dawson said.
For Crupi, it’s a move to an organization with a somewhat larger budget but similarly scaled concert programs. The Asheville group reported $2.3 million in expenses for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019; the Santa Fe Symphony’s expenses for the same period totaled $1.47 million.
The energetic and ambitious Crupi joins a Santa Fe arts exodus started by Chad Hilligus, Performance Santa Fe’s executive and artistic director, who is leaving to become chief executive officer at The Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, Calif., in June. Mary Madigan, former executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica, also had a short tenure and was laid off in August.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.