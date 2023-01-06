In the second concert of Santa Fe Pro Musica’s recent Bach Festival, Colin Jacobsen waits for his moment on the stage of St. Francis Auditorium. When it comes, he leans in, violin perched on his shoulder. The music — some of the most challenging in the violin repertoire — flows expressively and persuasively in a straightforward manner, without any histrionics or pandering to the audience.
The festival concerts certainly weren’t lightweight seasonal fare. Jacobsen’s repertory included Bach’s complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, performed over two evenings, as well as playing and leading the instrumental ensemble in three of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos and his Keyboard Concerto in D Minor in two more concerts.
His playing during one of the solo violin evenings was deeply rewarding and his introductory comments, delivered in a non-patronizing manner, were illuminating. The Brooklyn native wears informal attire in concerts (you’ll search the internet in vain for a photo of Jacobsen in a tuxedo or tails) and is perfectly happy if audience members want to clap between movements, believing that a genuine response is preferable to artificial rules of concert behavior.
Jacobsen was raised in a classical music household and the violin virtuoso also heads a string quartet and a chamber orchestra, in addition to his extensive career as a soloist. In person, though, the frequent Santa Fe soloist just seems like the nice guy who lives next door.
Little did he know when he accepted the gig many months ago that he would be appointed the 41-year-old group’s artistic director before the performances rolled around.
•••
Santa Fe’s classical music community has a lot riding on Jacobsen’s success, which is essential to Pro Musica’s future and to the richness of local offerings. He’s coming into an organization that is debt free but has always lived close to the edge financially, without much in the way of cash reserve or endowment funds. The sudden departure in April 2022 of the previous artistic director, noted pianist Anne Marie McDermott, cost Pro Musica its most generous donor.
It’s been 12 years since founders and artistic leaders Thomas O’Connor and Carol Redman’s initial hints at retirement. In 2017, O’Connor formalized his intent to step down and several candidates, including Jacobsen, were considered for the position. In late September, Jacobsen was appointed Pro Musica’s artistic director as a high-profile, part-time, out-of-town artistic director who is a performer rather than a conductor.
In addition, he’s a founder and member of the Brooklyn Rider string quartet and The Knights, “an orchestral collective,” as well as a long-time participant in Yo-Yo Ma’s prestigious Silkroad Ensemble, which gives him a wide range of experiences, perceptions, and relationships to draw upon.
What convinced Jacobsen to take on the role at Pro Musica?
“Pro Musica’s three pillars — orchestral concerts, a string quartet series, and a baroque ensemble — are all areas that have animated most of my musical life,” he says. “I know them well and care deeply about them.” Jacobsen also appreciated “the familial atmosphere” at the group’s rehearsals and performances. “Some big organizations do wonderful work, but don’t feel quite as personal.”
Jacobsen believes the organization should commission more new work, saying that he’s especially interested in working with local composers from Hispanic and Native American cultures. Jacobsen also wants to go beyond Pro Musica’s traditional concert venues with community-based performances, a move that hearkens back to the group’s origins 40 years ago as a barnstorming Baroque ensemble.
“I want to widen the tent for what classical music means,” Jacobsen says, including stepping beyond the European art music tradition, both in repertoire and performers. It’s a view reflected in Jacobsen’s live performances and CDs, which features jazz composer-performers Joshua Redman and Aaron Diehl, Syrian clarinet virtuoso and composer Kinan Azmeh, Iranian-Kurdish kamancheh (spiked fiddle) player and vocalist Kayhan Kalhor, and composer-cellist Akshaya Avril Tucker, whose inspiration comes from decades of dance in the Odissi classical Indian tradition.
The composer-performer combination can be a powerful tool in connecting audiences with new works, Jacobsen believes, because it yields a stronger personal connection. As a composer himself, he has some first-hand proof that the concept works, and Santa Fe will be able to judge for itself in a 2023-2024 season concert by Brooklyn Rider that includes some of his own work.
Board President Scott Baker is understandably enthusiastic that Jacobsen’s work with Pro Musica. “Colin’s a truly gifted, talented individual,” he says. “He has a lot of other characteristics that we value, such as a cultural sensitivity to who our audience is, and who our community is.” Baker also cited “a whole bunch of practical reasons” for the appointment, including the fact that “it was the safest choice we could make.”
We’ll see some of Jacobsen’s imprint on Pro Musica’s 2023-2024 season, which should be announced later in January or in February. As a sneak preview, Redman says, “It is full, and it is different, and it is very exciting.”