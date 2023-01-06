122222-ProMusica01rgb.jpg

In the second concert of Santa Fe Pro Musica’s recent Bach Festival, Colin Jacobsen waits for his moment on the stage of St. Francis Auditorium. When it comes, he leans in, violin perched on his shoulder. The music — some of the most challenging in the violin repertoire — flows expressively and persuasively in a straightforward manner, without any histrionics or pandering to the audience.

The festival concerts certainly weren’t lightweight seasonal fare. Jacobsen’s repertory included Bach’s complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, performed over two evenings, as well as playing and leading the instrumental ensemble in three of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos and his Keyboard Concerto in D Minor in two more concerts.

His playing during one of the solo violin evenings was deeply rewarding and his introductory comments, delivered in a non-patronizing manner, were illuminating. The Brooklyn native wears informal attire in concerts (you’ll search the internet in vain for a photo of Jacobsen in a tuxedo or tails) and is perfectly happy if audience members want to clap between movements, believing that a genuine response is preferable to artificial rules of concert behavior.

