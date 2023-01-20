Round with a funny sound

Tony Furtado

 Alicia J. Rose

When Tony Furtado was assigned to research a musical instrument while in sixth grade, he knew quickly which one he’d pick. He didn’t realize he’d be picking it the rest of his life.

Furtado enjoyed the sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies and was fascinated by its distinctive theme song, The Ballad of Jed Clampett, sung over a plucked banjo. He also regularly built balsa wood model airplanes with his father and knew he loved working with his hands.

Popular in the Community