It’s a psychobilly freakout when The Reverend Horton Heat comes to town for a free concert at the Santa Fe Railyard (1607 Paseo de Peralta) on Saturday, Aug. 3. The Rev — given name: Jim Heath — started his famous rockabilly band in 1986 in the Deep Ellum neighborhood in Dallas. The trio sports a 1950s greaser sartorial style, and they play loud, hard-driving, punk- and surf-infused rock ’n’ roll with a humorous edge that wavers between fun-loving and a little devilish. The concert starts at 7 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but reservations are encouraged; visit ampconcerts.org.
Random Acts