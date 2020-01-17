The winter weather may be turning your thoughts to summer, but it’s a season that brings its own challenges. Remember summer 2019, when crowds clogged the sidewalks, you couldn’t get a table at your favorite restaurant, and certain grocery store parking lots were so jammed they started to look like a demolition derby?
This year, don’t get mad, get even. In other words, go invade someone else’s home territory this summer! Here are three road trip possibilities — an overview followed by a recommended week — to help get your travel-planning juices going.
Big Names by the Bay: June 12-16
Handel, Verdi, and Wagner. Michael Tilson Thomas, Greer Grimsley, the Avett Brothers, and Dianne Wiest. These names and more await you in the City by the Bay.
The San Francisco Opera’s summer festival season includes Verdi’s rarely staged Ernani, the blood-and-thunder tragedy that propelled the young composer to international acclaim, and Handel’s fast-moving comedy Partenope. The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs joins the repertory on June 20, for those who may have missed it here in 2017 or would like to see it again.
James Gaffigan promises to be an ideal choice to conduct Ernani; adjectives such as “urgent,” “taut and concentrated,” “intense,” and “full-throated” pepper the reviews of his performances around the world. Christopher Alden’s production of the Handel received ecstatic reviews when it bowed at the English National Opera in 2008 and again when it was revived a decade later. The fast-rising British soprano Louise Alder takes on the title role; mezzo- soprano Daniela Mack, who was most recently seen in Santa Fe as Bradamante in 2017’s Alcina, is Rosmira.
(415-864-3330, sfopera.com)
Semi-staged operas in concert halls are all the rage these days, and the San Francisco Symphony gets in on the act with Michael Tilson Thomas conducting The Flying Dutchman in his farewell season after 25 years as music director. His high-voltage cast features Greer Grimsley in the title role and Catherine Naglestad as Senta. (415-864-6000, sfsymphony.org)
The Berkeley Repertory Theatre is one of the country’s premier producers, winner of the 1997 Tony Award for best regional theater and originator of many productions that have transferred to Broadway, including the current hit musical Ain’t Too Proud.
It hosts two productions of high interest this summer: Double Academy Award-winning actress Dianne Wiest in Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days and the world premiere of Swept Away, with music and lyrics by the Avett Brothers (“America’s biggest roots band,” per Rolling Stone). The book is by John Logan (Moulin Rouge! and Skyfall) and direction is by Michael Mayer, winner of Tony Awards for Spring Awakening and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The theater is easily accessible by BART from downtown San Francisco. (510-647–2949, berkeleyrep.org)
Recommended week: June 12: Partenope, San Francisco Opera; June 13: Ernani, San Francisco Opera; June 14: Swept Away, Berkeley Repertory Theatre; June 15: The Flying Dutchman, San Francisco Symphony; June 16: Happy Days, Berkeley Repertory Theatre.
Intimate Opera in the Heartland: June 23-28
Perhaps it’s a legacy of the prairie populist politicians, but whatever the reason, the Midwest has spawned two of the country’s most adventurous summer festival opera companies, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Des Moine Metro Opera, located a day’s drive apart. Both perform in intimate, thrust-stage theaters at appealing ticket prices.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis was founded in 1976 by Richard Gaddes, then the Santa Fe Opera’s artistic administrator. It shared some of Santa Fe’s characteristics, including an emphasis on theatrical values and on new and unusual works; OTSL has offered 28 world premieres and 27 American premieres.
There are differences, too, such as the company’s 950-seat theater on a verdant college campus, its all-American casting policy (the company performs everything in English with English supertitles), and its egalitarian atmosphere. The latter is fostered by nightly gatherings of audience, cast, crew, and orchestra members, who join for post-performance libations on the grounds.
OTSL offers four productions each season along with a “Center Stage Concert” by its apprentices, all accompanied by members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Two productions come from the standard repertory, such as 2020’s Carmen and Die Fledermaus. Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah will be led by an all-female artistic team of conductor Gemma New and director Patricia Racette, with Susanna Phillips in the title role. Its condemnation of religious and gender hypocrisy promises to be especially potent these days.
The world premiere of Awakenings by composer Tobias Picker is a highly anticipated event, thanks to the company’s strong track record. (Its 2019 premiere, Fire Shut Up in My Bones by Terence Blanchard was an enormous hit and will become the first work by an African American composer to be staged by the Metropolitan Opera.) Awakenings is based on the celebrated book by Dr. Oliver Sacks; the strong cast includes Frederica von Stade and Joyce El-Khoury. (314-961-0644, opera-stl.org)
And opera in Iowa? Don’t giggle. The Des Moines Metro Opera has registered significant artistic growth in recent seasons and is now recognized as one of the “most enterprising summer opera fests in the nation,” to quote the Chicago Tribune. The company’s three-production summer season usually consists of two rarities and one from the standard repertory. In 2020 the standard piece is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street; the rarities are Rameau’s Platée (the surprise hit comedy of Santa Fe Opera’s 2007 season) and Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades (which launches in July).
Casting is at a gratifying level — Platée includes Zachary James (Amenhotep III in the Met’s recent Akhnaten), and Elizabeth Sutphen, whose recent credits include Gilda in Houston Grand Opera’s Rigoletto and Sophie in Glyndebourne’s Der Rosenkavalier. Sweeney Todd stars Zachary Nelson, whose recent Santa Fe appearances include Marcello in 2019’s La bohème.
All of the performances take place in a 467-seat theater on the campus of Simpson College in Indianola, about 20 miles south of Des Moines. (515-961-6221, desmoinesmetroopera.org)
Recommended week: St. Louis, June 23: Center Stage Concert; June 24: Die Fledermaus (matinee) and Carmen; June 25: Susannah; June 26: Awakenings.
Des Moines, June 27: Platée; June 28: Sweeney Todd (matinee)
Note: Indianola is an easy one-day drive from St. Louis, and travelers can visit some historic Mississippi River towns along the way, including Hannibal, Missouri, the hometown of Mark Twain.
Rocky Mountain High Notes: June 22-28
Three outdoor venues that take advantage of spectacular Colorado vistas are the keynote for this itinerary, all within striking range of Denver.
The Colorado Shakespeare Festival performs at the University of Colorado, Boulder. It’s one of the country’s oldest Bard-fests and the biggest draws are productions staged outdoors in one of the campus quadrangles. The open-air productions for 2020 are A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Odyssey, the latter in Mary Zimmerman’s acclaimed adaptation of Homer’s epic. (303-492-8008, cupresents.org)
Red Rocks Amphitheatre boasts superb acoustics for its 9,500 patrons in a stunning natural setting. Rock and pop music dominate the summer concert series, but the Colorado Symphony and Chorus wrest the stage away for a one-night-only performance of Beethoven’s immense “Choral” Symphony No. 9. (720-865-2494, redrocksonline.com)
If you have to be inside during this trip, there’s no more beguiling place than the Central City Opera’s 550-seat theater, which was built in 1878. The country’s second-oldest summer opera festival offers two large-scale productions this year: Verdi’s Rigoletto and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel. The apprentice singers are showcased in Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, a one-act opera staged in a converted foundry that now doubles as a rehearsal venue. (303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org)
Why go to New York to hear the Philharmonic when you and the Philharmonic can both go to the mountain? The orchestra’s 18th annual visit to the Bravo! Vail Music Festival provides this trip’s final performance, with a specific repertory to be announced in February. (877-812-5700, bravovail.org)
Recommended week: June 22: The Odyssey, Colorado Shakespeare Festival; June 23: Dido and Aeneas (5 p.m.) and Rigoletto (8 p.m.), Central City Opera; June 24: Carousel, Central City Opera; June 25: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Colorado Shakespeare Festival; June 26: Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Red Rocks Amphitheatre; June 28: New York Philharmonic, Bravo! Vail.
Happy trails! ◀
