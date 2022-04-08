Road trip!

June is a minuscule musical month in Santa Fe — the Santa Fe Symphony, Santa Fe Pro Musica, and most other fall-through-spring groups have ended their seasons, while our summer festivals are still a month away. Compelling events are taking place elsewhere during June, however, so we’ll start out by heeding Horace Greeley’s advice to go west, seeing some of what San Francisco has to offer, then hang a 180 to check out St. Louis and its surprisingly rich offerings.
San Francisco
San Francisco Opera
415-864-3330, sfopera.com
San Francisco Opera wraps up its 99th year with a one-month season offering an unusual take on a standard repertory work, a revival of a work that received its world premiere by the company in 2016, and a Verdi evening showcasing its new music director, Eun Sun Kim.
Don Giovanni (June 4-July 2) is the third in an installment of the Mozart-Da Pont operas, beginning with The Marriage of Figaro in 2019 and continuing with Cosí fan tutte in 2021. The unusual aspect is that they all take place in the same location — an American manor house — over a 300-year timespan.
Figaro was set in the Revolutionary War era, just as the house was being completed. By the 1930s the house had been converted into a swanky country club, where Cosí fan tutte took place. For Don Giovanni the period is somewhere in the 21st century, with the house in ruins and its inhabitants navigating a dystopian future.
The first two productions have received widespread acclaim, with the San Francisco Chronicle saying, “In the hands of director Michael Cavanagh, everything in [The Marriage of Figaro] — from the overarching themes of political and sexual power to the fine-grained details of the staging — came through perfectly.” Opera News echoed the praise in its review of Cosí fan tutte, saying, “... Cavanagh develops this concept with endless invention.”
The Don Giovanni cast is led by Bertrand de Billy, a 25-year veteran on the Metropolitan Opera conducting roster who makes his San Francisco debut with this production. Baritone Etienne Dupuis, who was scheduled to be Santa Fe’s Eugene Onegin last summer until visa snafus intervened, takes the title role; bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni, whose Santa Fe credits include the title role in The Marriage of Figaro, is Leporello.
The world premiere revival is Dream of the Red Chamber (June 14-July 3) by composer Bright Sheng and librettist David Henry Hwang. The opera is based on a semi-autobiographical 18th-century book by Cao Xueqin that traces the declining fortunes of an upper-class family and the complex relationships between the leading character and the many women in his life.
Dream of the Red Chamber is widely considered to be the greatest of all Chinese novels and its operatic incarnation sold out every performance during its world premiere run, which was followed by tours to China and Hong Kong. The opera centers on the ill-fated love triangle (is there any other kind?) at the heart of the novel, with the protagonist forced to marry for money instead of love.
The production team was widely hailed at the opera’s premiere, especially director Stan Lai and production designer Tom Yip, who won an Academy Award for art direction in 2000 with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Asian Art Museum
415-581-3500, asianart.org
San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum is conveniently sited just three blocks from the opera house in a converted city library, perfect for a familiarization tour before Dream of the Red Chamber. Not surprisingly, given the region’s demographics, the museum is considered one of the world’s best outside Asia, especially in the area of Chinese art. The collection totals almost 20,000 objects with about 3,000 on display at a given time. Special exhibitions in June include Seeing Gender, which was developed by emerging curators Maya Hara, Shinhwa Koo, Joanna Lee, and Megan Merritt “to show how gender — whether fluid or fixed, divine or sensual, subversive or orthodox — is constructed, performed, and depicted throughout Asian art in provocative and inspiring ways.”
San Francisco Symphony
415-864-6000, sfsymphony.org
For decades the San Francisco Symphony was a part-time orchestra, sharing War Memorial Opera House with the opera and San Francisco Ballet. That changed in 1980 with the opening of Davies Symphony Hall; Michael Tilson Thomas’ subsequent 25-year stint as music director moved the group into top-tier status, especially with his commitment to new and unusual work.
Esa-Pekka Salonen succeeded Thomas starting with the 2020-2021 season and he leads the orchestra in two intriguing programs during June. First up is an all-Stravinsky program (June 10-12) featuring semi-staged versions of his opera-oratorio Oedipus Rex and his Symphony of Psalms for chorus and orchestra. Peter Sellars, well known to Santa Fe audiences for Doctor Atomic and Ainadamar, is the semi-stager; the first-rate soloists are mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, tenor Sean Panikkar, and bass-baritone Willard White.
The orchestra’s concerts on June 23, 24, and 25 feature a cleverly programmed duo framing a piano concerto by John Adams, whose music occupies a major place at the opera and the symphony in the City by the Bay. Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is the soloist in Adams’ Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? from 2018. The title is a quotation attributed to theologian Martin Luther and Adams’ implied answer to the question is “Yes,” given the work’s funky nature, syncopation, and use of a specially detuned “honky-tonk” piano, in addition to a standard model. (Memorable titles are an Adams’ specialty; Studebaker Love Music, John’s Book of Alleged Dances, and My Father Knew Charles Ives are a few other examples.)
The concert opens with Radical Light by American composer and Pulitzer Prize winner Steven Stucky. The piece reflects Stucky’s fondness for the music of Jean Sibelius, whose Symphony No. 5 closes the program. During its composition, Sibelius made the following entry in his diary, “It is as if God Almighty had thrown down pieces of a mosaic for heaven’s floor and asked me to find out what was the original pattern.”
Only in San Francisco:
Musée Mécanique
415-346-2000, museemecaniquesf.com
Tucked away on Pier 45 in the touristy Fisherman’s Wharf area is one of the Bay Area’s quirky little gems, the Musée Mécanique, which houses more than 300 coin-operated mechanical devices — arcade games, player pianos, slot machines, and hand-cranked music boxes, along with memorabilia salvaged from now-gone local amusement parks and what is believed to be the world’s only steam-powered motorcycle. Some of the contraptions date back to the 1880s and the city’s rough-and-tumble Barbary Coast era. There’s also a 1937 baseball game, a functioning Ferris Wheel made by convicts using only toothpicks and glue, and boxing matches between metal opponents, as well as more contemporary video games. Admission is free, all the exhibits are in working order, and most can be played for just a quarter or two.
St. Louis
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
314-961-0644, opera-stl.org
Innovation, informality, and intimacy are the hallmarks here, thanks to the company’s enviable track record for adventurous repertory, its strong egalitarian orientation, and its 987-seat, thrust-stage venue. Each four-opera season usually features two standard repertory pieces and two less-familiar works. They’re all sung in English (which many purists find surprisingly satisfying) and accompanied by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Richard Gaddes, then artistic administrator of the Santa Fe Opera, founded the company in 1976 and it has since been a model for American regional opera companies, with almost 60 world or American premieres to its credit.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis has had an especially high level of recognition lately, having co-commissioned and first produced Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, which opened the Metropolitan Opera’s current season in spectacular fashion, as well as Blanchard’s earlier “opera in jazz” Champion, which joins the Met roster in April 2023. Both works were staged by OTSL Artistic Director James Robinson, who also led the Met’s recent Porgy and Bess.
The season-opening Carmen (May 21-June 25) features an all-female leadership team in conductor Daniela Candillari (Opera Theatre’s newly appointed principal conductor) and director Rodula Gaitanou, which may yield some fresh insights into the perennial favorite. The Magic Flute (May 28-June 26) also boasts a woman director in Omer Ben Seadia and an appealing young cast. In the opera world, St. Louis is known to be a place to spot “on-the-rise” young singers with major career potential.
Robinson directs the summer’s world premiere, Awakenings, with a text by Aryeh Lev Stollman and music by Tobias Picker. It’s based on the true-life story of Dr. Oliver Sacks, who discovered an effective treatment to bring people suffering from encephalitis lethargica back to consciousness after decades of “sleep.” Jarrett Porter is Dr. Sacks, with Paul Groves as Leonard Lev and Susanna Phillips as Rose.
Harvey Milk was California’s first openly gay politician and Stewart Wallace’s 1995 opera based on his life and his political assassination in 1978 was one of the first operas to deal directly with gay life in America. Librettist Michael Korie and the composer have significantly revised Harvey Milk for the St. Louis production (June 11-25), which features Thomas Glass in the title role, Alek Shrader as his killer, Dan White, and Raquel González as Dianne Feinstein.
Musical Comedy at The Fox and The Muny
Other live performance options in St. Louis during June include The Lion King’s national tour, playing at the Fox Theatre, a restored 1920s movie house designed in the most exuberant “Asian Byzantine” style imaginable (June 1-19, 800-293-5949, fabulousfox.com), and the musical Chicago at The Muny, the country’s oldest and largest outdoor summer theater, located in 1,300-acre Forest Park (June 13-19, 314-361-1900 x 550, muny.org).
Only in St. Louis:
City Museum
314-231-2489, citymuseum.org
It isn’t a museum at all, at least in the conventional sense; it’s a former shoe factory that’s now a 10-story shrine to creative reuse and recycling. The reuse includes things like entire airplanes, which are part of an enormous outdoor climbing structure that’s not for the faint-hearted. More than 30 indoor and outdoor slides can be slid on, including one from the adjacent parking garage, as well as the original circular chute used to deliver shoes from the top floor to the ground. Other attractions include a rooftop Ferris wheel, a cave system with a 1925 Wurlitzer organ, an aquarium, a resident circus troupe, a 1/8-scale train for kids to ride, and live music performances. Even Chicago magazine put aside regional rivalries to hail it as “one of the nation’s most spectacular and singular museums.” For a drone video tour, check out citymuseum.org/about-us/drone-video.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.