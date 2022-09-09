Returning to their country roots: Wilco

Wilco members, from left, Pat Sansone, Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, John Stirratt, Mikael Jorgensen, and Nels Cline; photo Annabel Mehran

In 1994, when Wilco formed out of the ashes of pioneering alt-country band Uncle Tupelo, the Rolling Stones already had been around for 32 years.

Now Wilco can boast nearly that same longevity, persevering as not just bands but ground-shifting trends such as grunge and nu metal have captured the imagination, then faded away.

