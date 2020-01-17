You can't keep a good woman down

The Zia Singers

The Zia Singers celebrate 100 years of women’s voting rights in the United States with a concert highlighting the fighting spirit of feminist pioneers, Nevertheless, She Persisted. The program includes pieces by Benedictine mystic Hildegard von Bingen as well as a number of contemporary works, including a commissioned composition, Warrior, by composer Karen Marrolli, that honors Native American women during the frontier era. Concerts are at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, at First Presbyterian Church (208 Grant Ave.). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, half-price for children 12 and under; theziasingers.com. — J.L.

— Jennifer Levin

