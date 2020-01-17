The Zia Singers celebrate 100 years of women’s voting rights in the United States with a concert highlighting the fighting spirit of feminist pioneers, Nevertheless, She Persisted. The program includes pieces by Benedictine mystic Hildegard von Bingen as well as a number of contemporary works, including a commissioned composition, Warrior, by composer Karen Marrolli, that honors Native American women during the frontier era. Concerts are at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, at First Presbyterian Church (208 Grant Ave.). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, half-price for children 12 and under; theziasingers.com. — J.L.
You can't keep a good woman down: The Zia Singers
— Jennifer Levin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.