Random Acts: Raul Midón, Lensic performing Arts Center

Raul Midón 

Maryland-based jazz musician Raul Midón celebrates his New Mexico roots in a benefit concert for his alma mater, Santa Fe Preparatory School. Born in 1966, Midon became blind as an infant. Despite the challenges, he went on to become a celebrated singer, songwriter, and guitarist. On his website he writes, “People really relate to images, and I’ve never seen images. But what I realized early on is that you have to write from what you know, and I hear, touch, and feel intensely — and those are sensations and experiences that everyone can relate to.” Midón has 10 solid jazz albums behind him, including Bad Ass and Blind (2017), which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Performance. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets are $25, $35, and $45; 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $120 and include a 5:30 p.m. reception at Hervé Wine Bar (139 W. San Francisco St.).

