World-wide wonder

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “someone whose subtle, carefully crafted music delivers rewards to listeners who know how to wait,” Swedish indie folk singer, songwriter, and guitarist José González packs the houses on international tours, selling out venues from Sydney to Tallinn by way of Berlin, Barcelona, and Rio De Janeiro. Now a headliner at prestigious music festivals around the world with his music exceeding 1 billion streams, González hails from a family that fled Argentina’s civic-military dictatorship in 1976 and was granted asylum by the Swedish consulate in Rio de Janeiro before relocating to Gothenburg, Sweden, where the future musician was born.
His long-awaited fourth studio album, Local Valley (2021), came six years after his previous release, 2015’s Vestiges & Claws. He appears at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, courtesy of AMP Concerts, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, with L.A.-based singer and songwriter Jess Williamson. Tickets are $39-$59 and available at lensic.org/events/jose-gonzalez or at the Lensic box office (505-988-1234). Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org
