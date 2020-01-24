The New Mexico Jazz Latino Orchestra performs at the National Hispanic Cultural Center for the fourth time for a night of Latin jazz, salsa, cha-cha, and rumba. The stellar lineup of 13 musicians features talented players from New Mexico and includes international guest artists for an exciting evening of rhythmic Latin American musical styles. Performers include Marc Quiñones, percussionist for the international salsa band Ocho y Más, vocalist Jackie Zamora, who performs with the award-winning bands Calle 66 and Baracutanga, trumpeter Paul Gonzales, and Grammy-winning tenor saxophonist Doug Lawrence. The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the NHCC’s Albuquerque Journal Theatre (1701 Fourth St. SW, Albuquerque). Tickets are $25 and $27, available at 505-724-4771, nhccnm.org.
