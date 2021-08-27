Will the circle be unbroken

The Onlies; photo Randy Bozarth at Deep End Sessions

 A Randy Bozarth

Performers and fans of traditional music come together annually for TradFest, three days of bluegrass, traditional country, old-time string bands, Northern New Mexico fiddling, Norteño music, Balkan, Celtic, Klezmer, and more. The festival features bands from New Mexico and a few national acts. This year’s headliners are The Onlies, Elliot Rogers, Alan Munde Bluegrass Trio, Mariachi Sonidos del Monte, and Maddy Mullany and Clarke Williams. Tradfest offers banjo, guitar, singing, and flatfoot dancing workshops, open mics, and formal and informal jam sessions, some of which welcome amateur performers to join in. TradFest is Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 at Camp Stoney at Bishop’s Ridge (7855 Old Santa Fe Tr.). Performances and workshops are outdoors, under tents; facial coverings are required indoors. Tickets are $25 to $65, with weekend, day pass, and camping options, and discounts for teens; free for children 12 and under. 505-989-7543, santafetradfest.org 

