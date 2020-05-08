Singers, songwriters, filmmakers, and performers from Northern New Mexico and beyond join forces for Virtual LemonAid: Northern New Mexico’s Festival for COVID-19 Relief. The online multidisciplinary digital arts festival benefits artists, the All Together NM Fund, and the Santa Fe County CONNECT Fund. Hosted by champion slam poet Hakim Bellamy, the event’s confirmed performers and guests include Buffy Sainte-Marie, Nacha Mendez, Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear, John Dieterich of Deerhoof, actress Ali MacGraw, Brian Hardgroove of Public Enemy, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Virtual LemonAid streams for free at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 8, on multiple platforms, including Instagram TV, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live. For more information, as well as special offers for local restaurants and breweries, go to VirtualLemonAid.com.

