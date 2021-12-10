We're all in it together

Internationally known British composer, conductor, and singer Bob Chilcott has a lifelong association with choral music. He began as a chorister and choral scholar in the choir of King’s College, Cambridge, and sang with the King’s Singers for 12 years. In 1997, he turned to composing full time, producing a large catalogue of music, including many Christmas-themed works.
The Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble performs the world premiere of their latest commission, Chilcott’s “Our Roots,” as part of four performances of the holiday concert Melding as One: Our Roots, Our Voices and Our Visions.
The program is divided into three sections, each exploring part of the program title, and includes holiday favorites such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” featuring music by composers Franz Gruber, George F. Handel, and Felix Mendelssohn.
Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17 at Loretto Chapel (207 Old Santa Fe Trail), and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18 at First Presbyterian Church (208 Grant Ave.).
Tickets are $40 for Friday concerts and $25 for Saturday concerts (advanced tickets only) and can be purchased through the Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble (505-303-8648, sfwe.org).
Masks and proof of vaccination are required.
